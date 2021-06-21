Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 19:43
Qingdao Conson Hosts Urban Economy High-Quality Development Forum and Hai Tian Center Launch Ceremony to Accelerate the City's Growth

21 giugno 2021 | 15.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Building and Sharing a Win-Win Future", the Urban Economy High-Quality Development Forum & Hai Tian Center Launch Ceremony was hosted by Qingdao Conson Development (Group) at Hai Tian Center in Qingdao on June 20.

 

Qingdao Conson Hosts Urban Economy High-Quality Development Forum and Hai Tian Center Launch Ceremony to Accelerate the City's Growth

With a height of 369 meters (1210.63 ft), Hai Tian Center is home to super-grade A offices, the five-star Haitian Hotel, the St. Regis Qingdao, the Cloud Art Center, an observation deck, the Cloud Diamond Club, the Haitian Mall and Haitian Mansion. As a new landmark, Hai Tian Center will serve as a state-of-the-art locale and venue of choice for meetings and conferences that enhance the city's service capabilities and influences how the city evolves.

"Conson Group will fully deploy the potential value of Hai Tian Center in attracting investment, stimulating domestic demand, upgrading consumption, and developing a headquarters economy. The Center provides access to a high-quality living space and lifestyle experience for the local populace while becoming a new force to further enhance the vitality, lead next-stage development and redefine the personality of the city of Qingdao," said Wang Jianhui, Secretary of Party Committee and Chairman of Qingdao Conson Development (Group).

He views the Hai Tian Center as a culmination of all the city has aspired to, a meaningful addition to the city's legacy and venue par excellence for important meetings and events, while driving the transformation of Qingdao into an open, modern, dynamic and fashionable international metropolis.

Government leaders and officials of Qingdao present at the event commented that, major projects such as Hai Tian Center are breakthrough events that speed up the transition from old to new economic engines. The trouble-free construction and smooth operation of the center bodes well for it to serve as a facilitator of the city's high-quality economic and social development while enhancing the region's overall competitiveness.

Long Yongtu, former vice minister of China's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation and co-chairman of the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), noted: "China is accelerating the construction of a new development pattern with domestic circulation as the mainstay along with the mutual promotion of dual circulation. Against this backdrop, quality and openness are the key to urban economic development." He spoke highly of Qingdao's active role in promoting the high-quality development of the city driven by the super-high-rise urban complex such as Hai Tian Center. "I hope that Hai Tian Center can be developed into a center for talents, the service economy, and investments, which can assist Qingdao in its transformation into an open, modern and dynamic international metropolis."

Looking ahead, Hai Tian Center plans to integrate its competitive resources to facilitate collaboration among businesses and organizations in and around Qingdao with the goal of establishing a modern business ecosystem encompassing information service providers, manufacturers, financial service providers, training and educational institutions and technology firms.

Media contact: Mr. Gu+86-158-5328-5676

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537511/6_21_30s_Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537499/Image1.jpg 

Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia
in Evidenza