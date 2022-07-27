Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:17 Elezioni 2022, Rotondi a centrodestra: "Evitare distrazioni causa sconfitte"

18:16 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Nessun aut aut da Grillo su regola doppio mandato"

18:07 Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Per noi 'tappone' in salita ma sono determinatissimo"

17:28 Elezioni 2022, Grillo a Conte: "Se deroghi a 2 mandati lascio M5S"

17:02 Covid oggi Italia, 63.837 contagi e 207 morti: bollettino 27 luglio

16:54 Biden negativo al Covid: "Rientrato nell'Ufficio ovale, grazie a tutti"

16:34 Addio ad Antonio Casagrande, attore napoletano allievo di Eduardo

16:29 Roma, abusi su figlia della compagna: arrestato

16:15 Elezioni 2022, oggi vertice centrodestra: i nodi sul tavolo

16:13 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.924 casi e 13 decessi. A Roma 2.068 contagi

16:06 Salone Nautico Internazionale di Genova, organizzatori al lavoro per 62ma edizione

15:52 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.566 nuovi contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 27 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Qingdao unveils its first ever digital urban recommendation officer

27 luglio 2022 | 17.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province, released a digital female figure on July 21, unveiling its first ever digital urban recommendation officer who is expected to help promote the image of the city.

Named "Qingdao Xiaoman", which means "Qingdao girl", the digital figure was created by the Qingdao-based company GOLDON under the direction of the Information Office of the People's Government of Qingdao. She showed up in the huge outdoor naked-eye 3D screen at Parkson Shopping Center at Zhongshan Road on the night of July 21 as the "Cultural Tourism Ambassador of Shinan District".

It is reported that Qingdao Xiaoman is 22, and never ages. She can speak various languages, and is very knowledgeable. She can travel through time and space to serve the city and the public with her abilities and talents. She is a steady, independent, decent and warm-hearted girl who sometimes may be a little bit lazy and naughty. She loves reading, singing, dancing, traveling and spotting delicious food, and hopes that she can help more people in the universe.

The digital figure incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as computer graphics, speech synthesis, motion capture, artificial intelligence and algorithm-driven technology. The smart girl will serve as a "guide" to interact in real time with the users in a multi-modal, low-delay way, leading them to tour the virtual city of Qingdao to experience the charm of local culture, scenery and food. She will be surely a good travel companion and friend for the tourists and citizens.

The digital figure is an epitome of Qingdao's increasing application of digital technology in its development. The old city of Qingdao will transform into the big "Digital Culture Park". The naked-eye 3D screen at Parkson Shopping Center, the biggest of its kind in the city, came into use the same day as Qingdao Xiaoman made its debut. A large-scale projection show is scheduled at the Catholic church on July 22. Citizens and tourists can enjoy the breathtaking light projection show on the century-old church while drinking beer and experiencing the AR short videos and creative cultural products.

Qingdao Xiaoman has a number of different professions, such as news anchorwoman, festival guest, hostess, cultural promotion ambassador, museum docent, social security educator, and urban public welfare volunteer. She is expected to help the users know better about the city and its culture.

The newly-minted IP-based digital figure is also stylish, and full of youth and vigor. She manifests the vision of Qingdao as a "thriving, wonderful and livable coastal city", and shoulders the mission of carrying forward the cultural tradition of the city. It marks that Qingdao has entered the "fast lane" of digitalization. Digital technology is being applied everywhere from public services to the everyday life. Meanwhile, digital economy is growing, with new types of business springing up quickly. The picture of smart life is rolling out across the city.

Contact: Ms. Zhu YilingTel: 0086-532-85911619Website: http://www.qingdaochina.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocityTwitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Video - https://youtu.be/66OMvvzwWjYLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867509/Stadt_Qingdao_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
coastal city recommendation officer who Qingdao centro
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, tre porti sul Mar Nero tornano a lavorare
News to go
Medici emergenza: "Pronto Soccorso allo stremo"
News to go
Covid, Inail: infermieri più contagiati sul lavoro
News to go
Decreto aiuti, incontro Draghi-sindacati
Ucraina, Kiev colpisce ponte Kherson con Himars - Video
Roma, Dybala e la presentazione: "Un sogno" - Video
News to go
Sciopero Lufthansa, oltre 1000 voli cancellati
News to go
Cassa integrazione quando si superano i 35 gradi
News to go
Spazio, Russia via da Iss dopo il 2024
News to go
Terremoto di magnitudo 7 nelle Filippine
News to go
Conti pubblici, Franco: "Deficit inferiore alle stime"
News to go
Scontro tra barche all'Argentario, due indagati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza