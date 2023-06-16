Qn-SOLAR Wraps Up Intersolar Europe 2023 with A Lively On-site Party Attended by Three Co-Founders

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a global PV manufacturer, recently attended the three-day Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany. They showcased their key product lineup to global audiences and hosted a cocktail party on June 15th, bringing together the three co-founders, key clients, and the local sales team from across Europe to relax and unwind after the exhibition.

The party gathered the three co-founders of Qn-SOLAR: Stephen Cai, Jack Ren, and Aaron Wu, along with key clients including distributors, installers, EPCs, business developers, and the local sales team from across Europe. The event was held at the Qn-SOLAR booth and offered cocktail services and Q&A for their brand and key products: N-type TOPCon 182mm 16BB cell, QNN182-HS585-72, and QNM182-HS410-54 modules.

"Tonight, we celebrate not only the success of our products and our presence at Intersolar, but also the strength of our partnerships with our clients and the dedication of our team. We are committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the energy needs of our global community, and we look forward to continuing to work together towards a brighter and greener future," said Stephen Cai, co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

Since its inception, Qn-SOLAR has quickly risen to the top of the Chinese PV manufacturing industry. The senior team of Qn-SOLAR has over 15 years of comprehensive expertise in PV technology and PV solutions. From 2014 to present, the installed capacity of signed projects has reached 15GW, and its own asset of PV power stations has exceeded 1.5GW. In 2022, Qn-SOLAR officially launched its global PV business.

Qn-SOLAR currently offers four main product categories: PERC182, 210, TOPCon 182, and 210, ranging from 410W to 705W specifications. Their products can meet the needs of various applications. The company specializes in creating customized products for different customers and projects, providing professional photovoltaic integrated solutions tailored to meet their specific needs.

Earlier this year, Qn-SOLAR formed a localized management team outside of China, with locations in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The sales structure has been reorganized to include regional and country-specific management, along with supporting departments, allowing for a more comprehensive and efficient approach to addressing customer needs.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, the business landscape of Qn-SOLAR has already marked the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

