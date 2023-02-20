Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

QNAP Delivers the TS-1655 High-Capacity 2.5GbE Hybrid Storage with 8-Core Intel Processor, Ideal for Business Backup and Virtualization

20 febbraio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, introduced the high-capacity TS-1655 2.5GbE NAS that can accommodate twelve 3.5-inch hard drives and four 2.5-inch solid-state drives. Designed with a hybrid storage architecture that balances performance and cost, the TS-1655 integrates 8-core computing power, 2.5GbE high speed and PCIe expansion to improve business efficiency for cross-team file sharing, collaboration, backup/restoration, and virtualization.

"The TS-1655 strikes a cost-performance balance with the HDD/SSD hybrid storage design, while also supporting RAID 50/60 that provides high-capacity NAS users with higher data protection and optimum storage space utilization," said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "Moreover, its SSD-focused design includes built-in M.2 NVMe PCIe slots and dedicated 2.5-inch SSD bays to drive performance-demanding business applications while enabling tiered storage for maximized cost-efficiency."

The TS-1655 uses an Intel® Atom® C5125 8-core 2.8 GHz processor that supports Intel® QuickAssist Technology (QAT) and comes with four UDIMM DDR4 slots (8 GB preinstalled) that can be upgraded to 128 GB to support higher workloads. Error-Correcting Code memory is also supported to deliver server-grade performance and reliability for rugged enterprise IT environments. By installing a dual-port 25GbE network card, the TS-1655 delivers outstanding sequential read/write speeds of 3,499/2,465 MB/s.

The TS-1655 provides two 2.5GbE RJ45 (2.5G/1G/100M) network ports that support port trunking for load balancing and fault tolerance, assisting organizations in bandwidth demanding applications. It can work with QNAP's managed/unmanaged 2.5GbE/10GbE switches to establish high-speed, secure, and scalable office network environments without going over budget. The TS-1655 supports SR-IOV, and features three PCIe slots for extending NAS capabilities with various expansion cards, including 5/10/25GbE network cards, QM2 cards for adding M.2 SSDs or 2.5GbE/10GbE network ports, Fibre Channel cards for building SAN storage, and storage expansion cards for connecting QNAP storage expansion enclosures.

The multitasking TS-1655 meets storage demands for security, central management, and ensures data protection with Snapshots to protect against the impact of ransomware. More features include: hosting virtual machines and containers, simplifying local/remote/cloud backup tasks, facilitating VMware®/Hyper-V VM backup, deploying a cloud storage gateway, creating S3-compatible object storage on the NAS, and much more.

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com. Customers interested in purchasing can request a quote here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997386/TS_1655.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnap-delivers-the-ts-1655-high-capacity-2-5gbe-hybrid-storage-with-8-core-intel-processor-ideal-for-business-backup-and-virtualization-301741757.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza leading computing computing power NAS that can editing
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza