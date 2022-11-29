Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:39 Ucraina, Orsini: "Chi dice che Russia deve ritirarsi è un imbecille"

23:32 Usa-Iran, Biden: "Grande partita, ce l'abbiamo fatta"

23:10 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Importante superare inverno, stiamo vincendo"

22:49 Frana Ischia, Pichetto: "Discorso sui sindaci era molto più ampio"

22:30 Qatar 2022, Usa-Iran 1-0

22:14 Qatar 2022, Inghilterra-Galles 3-0

22:06 Qatar 2022, Inghilterra e Usa agli ottavi di finale

22:02 Terremoto oggi Grecia, scossa magnitudo 5 avvertita ad Atene

21:41 Qatar 2022, Koulibaly: "Dedico gol a Ischia"

21:35 Superenalotto oggi estrazione vincente: numeri 29 novembre 2022

20:53 Manovra, Meloni vede i capigruppo e serra i ranghi: "No ordine sparso"

20:45 Vaticano, Pietro Orlandi: "Possibili legami fra caso Emanuela e omicidio Esterman"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

QNAP Launches 2.5GbE-ready ZFS NAS TVS-hx74, Featuring 12th Gen Intel Core Multi-thread Processors for Virtualization Applications

29 novembre 2022 | 21.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, introduced the high-performance TVS-hx74 QuTS hero NAS series, including the 4-bay TVS-h474, 6-bay TVS-h674, and 8-bay TVS-h874 models  that incorporate 12th Gen Intel® Core™ multi-core/multi-thread processors. Running ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TVS-hx74 ensures data integrity and supports inline data deduplication and compression, near-limitless snapshots, and real-time SnapSync. Featuring PCIe Gen 4 (up to twice the transmission speed of Gen 3) expandability, M.2 NVMe SSD caching, and 2.5GbE connectivity, the reliable TVS-hx74 tackles demanding business challenges in storage, backup, virtualization, and application servers.

"QNAP's TVS-hx74 is the ideal entry-level ZFS NAS with superior reliability for SMBs," said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, adding "The multi-core processors and versatile expandability also fulfill multi-tasking demands in enterprise IT environments and provide abundant computing resources for virtualization applications."

"We are excited to see QNAP employ Intel's cutting-edge solution within their latest NAS series. The 12th Gen Intel Core multi-core/multi-thread processors will deliver excellent computing performance for accelerating SMB virtualization applications and graphical demands," said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation.

The TVS-hx74 adopts 12th Gen Intel® Core™ and Pentium® Gold processors, supports up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4 memory, and features two 2.5GbE ports that provide increased bandwidth and fault tolerance using Port Trunking. With built-in M.2 2280 PCIe slots, the TVS-hx74 allows using NVMe PCIe SSDs to boost IOPS performance when configuring SSD caching. High-speed PCIe Gen 4 slots are included for extending core NAS functionality, such as adding 10/25GbE network adapters, QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs and 2.5GbE/10GbE ports, entry-level graphics cards to enable GPU passthrough to virtual machines, and storage expansion cards to connect QNAP expansion enclosures. The HDMI output allows users to directly display multimedia or VM content that are stored or running on the TVS-hx74.

The inclusive App Center provides various install-on-demand apps to further expand the application potential of the TVS-hx74, such as hosting virtual machines and containers (supports LXD, Docker® and Kata Containers), facilitating VMware®/Hyper-V VM backup, streamlining local/remote/cloud backups, simplifying Google™ Workspace and Microsoft 365® backup, and much more.

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com. Customers interested in purchasing can request a quote here.

Media Contacts

marketing@qnap.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931998/QNAP_TVS_hx74_ZFS_NAS_Intel.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnap-launches-2-5gbe-ready-zfs-nas-tvs-hx74--featuring-12th-gen-intel-core-multi-thread-processors-for-virtualization-applications-301685216.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18069 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza ready ZFS NAS TVS hx74 Network Attached Storage NAS Running ZFS based QuTS hero operating system
Vedi anche
News to go
Anziani, l'allarme: "Per risparmiare uno su 4 ha freddo in casa"
News to go
Smartphone e tablet, ai parlamentari bonus fino a 5.500 euro
News to go
Ucraina, proseguono attacchi russi: martellata la regione di Sumy
News to go
Frana Ischia, scontro con la Regione per nomina commissario straordinario emergenza
News to go
Rifiuti smaltiti illecitamente in Val di Non: area sequestrata
News to go
Zaki, processo rinviato al 28 febbraio
New to go
Ucraina, senatore russo: "Parole Papa inaccettabili"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Chiara indicazione su priorità d'azione"
News to go
Auto, ripartono gli incentivi
News to go
Calderoli: "Vanno ricreate Province con elezione diretta"
News to go
Frana Ischia, aperto fascicolo per disastro colposo
News to go
Covid in Cina, ancora proteste contro i lockdown
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza