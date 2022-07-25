Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:05
comunicato stampa

QNAP launches the TS-h1290FX, the first tower U.2 NVMe/SATA All-Flash NAS, powered by AMD EPYC™, fulfilling 25GbE collaborative workflow environments

25 luglio 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., today launched the TS-h1290FX NAS. Providing QNAP's first PCIe 4.0 and U.2 NVMe/SATA all-flash NAS in a tower form factor, the TS-h1290FX excels in the most demanding work environments such as collaborative high-resolution video workflows. Featuring AMD EPYC ™ 8/16-core processors, built-in 25GbE and 2.5GbE connectivity, PCIe Gen 4 expansion, and up to petabyte-scale storage capacity, the TS-h1290FX tackles data-intensive and latency-sensitive applications, such as large media file transfer, real-time editing of 4K/8K high-resolution media, online collaborative workflows, and virtualization applications.

"Modern businesses and studios shouldn't need to dedicate entire rooms to accommodate hot and loud servers, and that's where the TS-h1290FX comes in. Contained within a unique tower form factor and utilizing quiet cooling is exceptional performance driven by a server-grade processor, all-flash U.2 NVMe SSD storage, and QNAP's enterprise-grade QuTS hero operating system," said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP.

With a sleek design, easily scalable storage, and near-silent cooling, the TS-h1290FX (Dimensions: 368 x 362 x 152.7 mm) is ideal for small/medium businesses and video editing teams for high-speed backup, collaboration, and video editing workflows. To streamline workflows, the TS-h1290FX offers direct connectivity for up to 20 PC/workstations when used with QNAP's PCIe network cards. It is fully compatible with mainstream software solutions and can tackle bandwidth-demanding challenges such as real-time 4K/8K video editing and collaborative editing. Its fanless CPU cooler and near-silent 90mm system fan also provide effective cooling without distracting noises, making it ideal for integrating into modern work environments.

For TS-h1290FX specifications and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit http://www.qnap.com/. Customers interested in purchasing can request a quote here.

About QNAP

QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.

Media Contact marketing@qnap.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863970/20211029_TS_h1290FX_CISION__1.jpg

in Evidenza