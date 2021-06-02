Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Haiti, fonti: "Con ingegnere italiano rapito collaboratore haitiano"

15:39 Milano, auto sfonda recinzione e finisce nel parco: bimbo investito, è grave

15:25 Covid oggi Lazio, 211 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 2 giugno

15:17 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia, oggi 29 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 2 giugno

15:06 Zaki resta in carcere, altri 45 giorni di custodia cautelare

14:48 Sileri: "Passerà tutto il 2022 prima di dimenticarci del Covid"

14:27 Ue: in Italia squilibri eccessivi, alto debito e bassa produttività

14:20 Chiara Ferragni si vaccina contro il Covid: "Fatelo tutti"

13:45 Etna, ennesima eruzione: aeroporto Catania operativo

13:25 Haiti, chi è l'ingegnere rapito

13:07 Israele, Herzog eletto nuovo presidente

12:45 Covid e ristoranti, Salvini: "Stop a ridicola limitazione dei 4 a tavola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

QPS Awarded Five 2021 CRO Leadership Awards

02 giugno 2021 | 16.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEWARK, Del., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a GLP/GCP-compliant and CLIA-certified contract research organization (CRO) delivering discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services since 1995, was honored with five 2021 CRO Leadership Awards, presented by Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader.  

Recognized by its customers for exceeding their expectations, QPS received awards in five core categories: Capabilities (Small Pharma), Compatibility (Overall & Small Pharma), Expertise (Overall & Small Pharma), Reliability (Overall & Small Pharma), and Quality (Small Pharma).

In 2020, QPS received two CRO Leadership Awards, which recognized QPS for excellence in Expertise (Big Pharma) and Reliability (Big Pharma). In 2019, QPS also received two CRO Leadership Awards, which recognized QPS for excellence in Reliability (Big Pharma) and Quality (Big Pharma).

To determine the recipients of these annual awards, Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader collaborate with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to assess 60 CROs on over 20 performance metrics. Recruited from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies of various sizes, the survey participants only evaluated those companies with which they had worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. "Industry Standard Research (ISR) stringent screening processes [ensure] that only highly qualified industry decision-makers participate in our CRO benchmarking market research. This is paramount as we ask the research participants to provide experiential, not perceptual, feedback on their involvement with contract suppliers over the past 18 months," says Kevin Olson, CEO of ISR.

"Selecting the right CRO can make or break your project, says Ed Miseta, chief editor of Clinical Leader. These award winners have proven themselves to be the top service providers in each category. I congratulate all of them [for the work ethic] they exhibit in consistently meeting the needs of their drug development clients."

"QPS is honored to receive this recognition in five of the six categories – Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Reliability, and Quality," said Benjamin Chien, CEO of QPS. "This award reflects our reputation, experience, and track-record of completing trials on schedule, delivering the expected outcomes with data to support moving the study into the next phase of research. In addition, our partners know they can rely on the expertise of the scientists in our GLP/GCP-compliant and CLIA-certified bioanalysis laboratories to provide reliable, top-of-the-line data. We are delighted that our team members are being recognized for their hard work" said Chien.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

QPS is a GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services. QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in neuropharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine, and clinical development. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. Through continual enhancements in capacities and resources, QPS stands tall in its commitment to delivering superior quality, skilled performance, and trusted service to its valued customers. For more information, www.qps.comor email infopr@qps.com.

QPS CONTACT:

Name: Gabrielle PastorePhone: 1-302-369-5274Email: Gabrielle.Pastore@qps.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN97333 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza CRO Leadership Awards Life Science Leader Clinical Leader Newark
Vedi anche
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza