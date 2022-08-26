Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
QPS FURTHER ENHANCES ITS GLOBAL MEDICAL, REGULATORY AND BIOTECH CRO SERVICES CAPABILITIES

26 agosto 2022 | 13.57
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), continues to expand and align its full service preclinical, bioanalysis and clinical capabilities with enhanced offerings across the medical, regulatory and biotech divisions. With these enhanced global capabilities, QPS is satisfying the need for agility, flexibility, and speed in the global drug development community, with a focus on serving Biotech's customized needs.

QPS has carefully selected 3 new Executives to lead this transformation. Heather Messenger, Sr. Vice President, Head of Global Biotech Services, Sarah Cross, Executive Director, Head of Global Medical Affairs and Kimberley Buytaert-Hoefen, Executive Director, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. Together they will further strengthen global collaboration, enabling agile and flexible clinical operations, stronger customer relationships, and enhanced strategic partnerships.

Ms. Messenger who joins QPS with over 26 years of experience across Biotech, BioPharma and CRO sectors, will be taking the lead in expanding QPS clinical execution services and capabilities, with a focus on Biotech clients. She has worked in more than 7 startup companies across both biotech/biopharma bringing a deep understanding of the industry and the offerings necessary for a CRO partner to help accelerate clinical development activities.

Dr. Cross brings over 14 years of experience in medical affairs, across the areas of immunology, oncology and women's health focused clinical research, asset development, product launch, diagnostics and technology transfer in the Pharma, Biotech and CRO industries. Her strong medical affairs expertise across the drug development lifecycle will support the growth and development of the Global Medical Affairs Team at QPS, leading to best-in-class strategic partnerships, clinical trial support, medical communication, medical education and evidence generation for Pharma and Biotech clients.

Dr. Buytaert-Hoefen is a seasoned professional with 25 years of preclinical and clinical regulatory experience, supporting drug development in the commercial pharmaceutical and biotech, gene and cellular therapy, and medical device industries. As a former FDA investigator, she performed surveillance for cause, pre-approval establishment and post-marketing adverse drug experience reporting inspections. Buytaert-Hoefen will expand QPS capabilities by providing Regulatory expertise to global drug development programs.

According to John Musante, QPS Executive VP, Global Head of Clinical Research Services, "These enhanced capabilities and newly appointed leadership positions will further bolster our Pharma and Biotech clients' abilities to develop drugs in an agile and flexible manner, by fully integrating these services into the custom-built QPS drug development packages."

QPS is fully committed to partnering with the Biotech and Pharmaceutical industry to support global drug development from preclinical through post-marketing needs. These new executives will ensure that QPS has the skills and capabilities to fully implement global Pharma and Biotech drug development projects.  

QPS is a GLP- and GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services. Since 1995, it has grown from a tiny bioanalysis shop to a full-service CRO with 1,200+ employees in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Today, QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in neuropharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine and clinical development. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. Through continual enhancements in capacities and resources, QPS stands tall in its commitment to delivering superior quality, skilled performance and trusted service to its valued customers. For more information, visit www.qps.com or email info@qps.com.

QPS CONTACT:Name: Gabrielle PastorePhone: 1-302-635-4290Email: Gabrielle.Pastore@qps.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805158/QPS_Logo.jpg 

