Lunedì 31 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 21:48
comunicato stampa

QPS Holdings LLC Announces a New Director of Neuropharmacology

31 gennaio 2022 | 21.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Dr. Manuela Prokesch will lead the Neuropharmacology department of QPS Austria GmbH from January 1, 2022.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS Holdings LLC announced that Dr. Prokesch, currently Associate Director of Neuropharmacology, has been selected as the new Director of Neuropharmacology, assuming the position on January 1, 2022. Prior to her role as Associate Director of Neuropharmacology, Dr. Prokesch served for several years as the Director of Quality Assurance, QPS Austria. As part of her new responsibilities, Dr. Prokesch, who has been a highly valued member of the QPS Austria team since joining in 2001, will partner with Dr. Robert Wronski, Senior Director, Head of EU Late Phase Clinical Development to manage QPS Austria.  

"I am honored to be selected as the next Director of Neuropharmacology at QPS Austria. It is a privilege to be part of a Contract Research Organization that delivers high quality services to clients worldwide and does its part to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative and rare diseases," said Dr. Prokesch. "I will do my best to provide superior services to our valued clients and to additionally expand our services to new preclinical research methods."

Dr. Prokesch succeeds Dr. Birgit Hutter-Paier, who led the QPS Neuropharmacology division for more than 20 years and grew the business significantly during that time. Dr. Hutter-Paier will retire from QPS Austria in the middle of 2022 and become part of the QPS Austria Advisory Board.

"I am happy that Dr. Prokesch is going to take over my responsibilities at QPS Neuropharmacology" said Dr. Birgit Hutter-Paier. "Due to her vast experiences in different areas of the preclinical CRO business, I am absolutely confident, that Manuela is the perfect fit for this position and will successfully guide QPS Neuropharmacology through the times to come."

Dr. Ben Chien, President and CEO of QPS Holdings, welcomes Dr. Prokesch to the senior leadership team. "With her strong preclinical background, Manuela is the perfect candidate to further foster the rapid growth of the QPS Neuropharmacology division. I am glad Manuela is taking on the challenge and look forward to working with her."

Dr. Prokesch grew up in Austria and holds a doctoral and a master's degree in zoology from Karl-Franzens University, Graz. In 2001, she joined QPS Austria to perform her thesis as a cooperative project between Karl-Franzens University and QPS Austria.

About QPS Austria

QPS Neuropharmacology is a division of QPS, a GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services since 1995. QPS Neuropharmacology focuses on preclinical studies related to central nervous system (CNS) diseases, rare diseases, and mental disorders. With highly predictive disease models available on site and unparalleled preclinical experience, QPS Neuropharmacology can handle most CNS drug development needs for biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes. For more information about QPS visit www.qps.com, and for more information about QPS Neuropharmacology, visit www.qpsneuro.com.

Media Contact: Gabrielle Pastore(302) 6354290 gabrielle.pastore@qps.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737171/Manuela_Prokesch.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737172/Birgit_Hutter_Paier.jpg

