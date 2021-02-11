Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:25
Quali Accelerates Growth in EMEA With VP Hire, a Proven Leader in Scaling Enterprise Software in the Region

11 febbraio 2021 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The latest Quali executive hire is part of its plan to grow its team, expand market share, and continue innovating products to better serve its customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, announces the acceleration of its presence in the EMEA market with the appointment of a new Vice-President.

Quali

Gina Veridiano-Martouzet has been appointed Vice-President EMEA Strategic Accounts. Based in Paris, Gina is legendary in the industry for her ability to lead successful international sales initiatives for top-tier technology vendors. Distinguished as a key revenue producer and a sales leader, she built her entire career helping customers and partners in different regions to achieve competitive advantage with technology innovation.

"I am thrilled to join Quali to contribute to the expansion in EMEA", said Gina Veridiano-Martouzet, Vice President EMEA, Strategic Accounts. "Infrastructure automation across multi-cloud environments is business-driven by nature and will continue to play a major role in DevOps transformation. With Quali's expertise in this domain, I look forward to helping Customers and Partners in their journey." 

Prior to joining Quali, Gina Veridiano-Martouzet held a variety of leadership roles with companies such as Remedy (BMC), Vignette (Opentext), Volantis, Solomio (Openwave), Lognet, Kronos or Kony (Temenos).

"Quali sees an increasing momentum in the EMEA region fueled by growing demand for DevOps solutions," says Lior Koriat, CEO at Quali. "In response, the company is expanding its leadership team in the region with Gina's appointment and further recruitments in progress. And along with expanding our leadership team, Quali is also strengthening relationships with our strong, existing partner network."

"Gina brings a track record of excellence in scaling emerging enterprise software companies in the EMEA region," said Mike Vollman, Chief Revenue Officer at Quali. "We have previously worked together at another fast-growing company, where we multiplied the numbers tenfold in a short period of time. I look forward to repeating this success with her again."

About QualiQuali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at Scale. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization.www.quali.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421592/Quali_Logo.jpg  

