Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 16:47
comunicato stampa

Quali Announces Enhanced Support for Helm to Improve Container Governance While Accelerating Deployment

15 marzo 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Quali's infrastructure automation platform increases value and helps businesses achieve scale in DevOps by simplifying deployment and management of Helm Charts

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced today that its Torque platform now supports seamless integration with Helm. Helm Charts allow engineers to define their applications for Kubernetes with all the requisite microservices and networking components – in essence, acting as a package manager for Kubernetes.

"Many IT organizations are struggling with managing complexity, costs and accountability for container infrastructure," said Edan Evantal, CTO of Quali. "Our aim is to help organizations gain greater value and control using Helm to add speed and reliability to development and test processes. At the same time, we allow them to maintain governance and reduce friction by reusing proven, existing Helm Charts, so they can innovate quicker while mitigating business risks associated with scale."

With native support for Helm Charts in Torque, customers can now:

Torque has been adopted by leading enterprises to accelerate software development and deployment pipelines while providing frictionless management and governance. With Torque, organizations can define complete application environments, including infrastructure, data, services and application tools into unified reusable blueprints to support automated deployment of the infrastructure required in software delivery pipelines and QA/Test environments.

Torque also supports security mandates with self-service access controls that allow centralized DevOps teams to define which elements of environments end users are free to configure and which elements can't be changed, providing both flexibility and governance. Torque achieves this through built-in features including auto-tagging, custom tagging and Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC).

About Quali  Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591088/Quali_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
