Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:10 Covid Sicilia, oggi 1.542 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

18:00 Covid Lombardia, oggi 2.153 contagi e 85 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

17:53 Covid Campania, oggi 2.212 contagi e 27 morti: dati 14 aprile. A Napoli 487 casi

17:42 Covid, Cesare (Mcc): "Rapporto su Fondo Pmi per capire prossime iniziative"

17:40 Covid, Bianchi (Svimez): "Con sostegno liquidità arginate fragilità ma imprese vanno rafforzate"

17:21 Afghanistan, fonti: ritiro truppe dal 1° maggio, anche l'Italia

17:20 Erdogan: "Io dittatore? Parole Draghi indecenti e maleducate"

17:10 Ragazza americana morta a Roma, si indaga per istigazione al suicidio

17:07 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.230 contagi e 49 morti: dati 14 aprile. A Roma 500 casi

17:05 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "Da Pfizer altri 6,8 milioni dosi"

17:00 Europei 2021, Uefa: "Roma confermata sede con stadio aperto"

16:59 E' morto 'Rusty' di Rin Tin Tin, Lee Aaker aveva 77 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Quali Colony Named 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year

14 aprile 2021 | 14.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Quali wins Cloud Computing Award fourth year in a row

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at ScaleTM company, has been named a winner of a 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year award for Colony, its cloud infrastructure automation platform.

Quali

Presented by Cloud Computing Magazine, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services available to deploy within the past year. The award highlights Colony as an industry-leading solution, unburdening application teams from the time and complexity of setting up and operating cloud infrastructure.

"Earning this prestigious award again is validation of our approach to technology and our commitment to continuous innovation," said Edan Evantal, Chief Product Officer of Quali. "Application teams are choosing Colony because they need a new, frictionless way to do infrastructure. One that actually fits the DevOps way and is designed to let innovation fly — from day 1, day 2, day whatever."

The 2021 announcement has earned Quali its fourth Cloud Computing Product of the Year award, cementing its place as a cutting-edge cloud solution that continues to innovate at a feverish pace. After a record sales year in 2020, growing its tier 1 customer base — including Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, and Verizon — and earning increased funding of $54 million in Q1 of 2021, Quali is poised to continue its unique momentum as a market leader in the DevOps and Infrastructure Automation categories.

Colony is a SaaS platform for delivering infrastructure automation at scale for complex application-centric environments on cloud technologies including AWS, Azure, and Kubernetes. IT leaders and DevOps innovators around the world trust Quali to enable self-service automation and governance to streamline application development, testing, and release to production.

About Quali Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at Scale. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit https://www.quali.com/ and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421592/Quali_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cloud Computing Award Product of the Year cloud computing wins Cloud Computing Award
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza