Quali Expands Leadership Team With Key New Hires

Just weeks after announcing $54 million in new investment, Quali announces team expansion with deeply experienced leaders and new engineers and developers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at ScaleTM company, today announced the addition of three key vice presidents and progress on growing its technology development team to accelerate innovation and continue its trajectory in market growth.

After recently announcing $54 million in investments, Quali is quickly expanding its team to meet the tremendous demand for its CloudShell platform. Quali's CloudShell simplifies cloud infrastructure, making it accessible and secure for application development and deployment, accelerating digital transformation. Growing the Quali team is part of a broader plan to help its customers overcome infrastructure complexity. Companies that harness Quali's simple, self-service automation, are able to unleash the time and talent of their technology teams, so they can deliver more value by developing, testing, and deploying applications.

"The added firepower to our leadership team with these new hires will help us continue to scale our infrastructure automation solutions to meet the growing demand," said Quali CEO, Lior Koriat. "Each one of these new executives brings a breadth and depth of experience that will help energize our entire organization to sustain our momentum and keep pace with our continued growth in the market."

The need for additional leaders, engineers, and developers is in response to a record year, new customers, and investments and will help Quali bring automation to the masses. The three new executives are:

In addition to the executive hires, Quali is expanding its team of engineers and developers with aggressive hiring goals in those roles and plans to nearly double its employee base in the coming year. Quali is expected to fill multiple new positions at its new offices in Austin and Tel Aviv and across the US, Europe, and Asia. More information on open positions can be found at https://www.quali.com/about-us/careers/.

