Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 18:07
comunicato stampa

Quali Strengthens Infrastructure Control Plane Features for DevOps and IT Teams with Latest Release of Torque

19 aprile 2022 | 14.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New features enhance automation and orchestration capabilities, improve cost controls, and strengthen security postures

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of AWS Summit in San FranciscoQuali, a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced the release of enhanced control plane features for its Torque platform, which enables DevOps professionals to orchestrate and secure complex application environments by simplifying infrastructure provisioning, eliminating siloed infrastructure and addressing infrastructure provisioning bottlenecks.

New features expand automation and orchestration capabilities for heterogeneous environments including public, private, hybrid and container infrastructure, improve cost visibility and strengthen governance over security and compliance protocols, including:

"Organizations are increasingly constrained in their application development capabilities due to the growing complexity of infrastructure and the proliferation of the underlying tools in their technology stacks," said Edan Evantal, CTO of Quali. "Torque is the control plane that helps them maintain control over their infrastructure, so they can speed development while managing costs and enhancing governance to reduce risks to their organizations."

Torque is available for free via a 30-day free trial of Torque Enterprise, or as a free tier for individuals or small teams. Recent enhancements to the Torque UI also include the ability for users to get started using Torque without the need to connect to a cloud account. Simply create an account or login via GitHub to explore sample blueprints and launch sample environments. Users are also encouraged to join the Torque community for additional support or to provide additional product feedback. Start your free account by visiting https://app.qtorque.io/sign_up

Quali will be attending AWS Summit in San FranciscoApril 20th and 21st. Stop by our booth, number 821, to meet the Quali team and learn more about Torque.

About Quali  Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591088/Quali_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza