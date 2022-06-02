Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 20:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:20 Sarri rinnova con la Lazio, è ufficiale

19:09 Vaiolo delle scimmie, primo caso a Modena

18:44 Vattimo: "Sentenza Cassazione è fine di una persecuzione"

18:15 Ucraina, 007 Usa: "Putin ha il cancro"

16:51 Covid oggi Italia, 17.193 contagi e 79 morti: bollettino 2 giugno

16:38 Col parapendio da Monte Calvanella ma precipita sugli alberi

16:37 Ligabue scalda i motori per Campovolo

16:25 M5S, rumours sull'ex iena Giarrusso alla Lega ma lui smentisce

16:10 Maltempo, piogge e temporali in arrivo al Nord

15:56 Covid oggi Sardegna, 527 contagi e un morto: bollettino 2 giugno

15:41 2 giugno, i vigili del fuoco vestono il Colosseo con il tricolore

15:22 Ucraina, Ue approva sesto pacchetto sanzioni. Escluso Kirill

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Quantic™ Electronics to Exhibit at the 2022 Eurosatory Show in Paris, France

02 giugno 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it will attend the 2022 Eurosatory Show in Paris, France, June 13th – 17th. Representatives from Quantic and recently acquired Quantic Thistle will be available at Stand A411, Hall 5B.

Quantic offers a broad and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF, sensing, and power products serving a diverse set of mission critical applications. Schedule a meeting to visit Thistle's booth at Eurosatory and learn more about Quantic's solutions, including:

o   Low-noise crystal oscillators, OpenVPX SOSA/CMOSS compliant oscillator platform, and a high-reliability bootstrap oscillator demonstrationo   Highly Integrated Multifunction RF Assemblies / SWAPo   Hybrid MIC/MMIC components, modules and subsystems up to 65 GHzo   RF & logarithmic amplifiers, programmable attenuators, phase shifters, high power limiters, solid-state switch and passive designs in the DC-65 GHz rangeo   Passive power dividers/combiners, couplers, hybrids, beamformer networks and other custom designs up to 40 GHz; both low and high-power solutions to 250K watts

o   Hybrid wet tantalum capacitors providing significant SWaP savingso   MLCC ceramic and MLP film capacitorso   Thin film resistors (OhmegaPly RCM, OhmegaPly RF, TCR, and TCR-EHF)

To schedule a meeting, or to learn more, please contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com 

About Quantic ElectronicsQuantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Thistle (Thistle Design)

Quantic Thistle (Thistle Design MMC Ltd) is a specialist UK-based SME providing innovative sensors for Measurement, Motion and Control applications using unique defense, nuclear and industrial market expertise. To meet the critical demands of customers, Thistle continually develops new solutions and markets and offers a broad range of products and services while maintaining values, quality, and reliability.

Since 1992, Thistle has generated a proud heritage in Optical, Magnetic and Contact Encoders together with Resolvers, Potentiometers and Motors, with products found on all five continents in applications that measure linear and rotary motion, distance travelled, heading and other angular requirements, and have sensors or motors on many of the UK's major platforms, including Challenger, Warrior, Scimitar, AJAX vehicles, Hawk aircraft, Type 45, Type 26 warships and QE Class Carriers, and on both Astute and Dreadnought class submarines. Learn more at www.quanticthistle.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830827/Quantic_RGB_TM_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN76061 en US ICT ICT Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Eurosatory Show in Paris available at Stand A411 it will attend Parigi
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, via libera a sesto pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
2 giugno, 14 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Scorie radioattive, procedura Ue all'Italia
News to go
Gb, principe Andrea positivo al Covid
News to go
2 giugno, Mattarella: "Da parata messaggio per la pace"
News to go
Giubileo di Platino, Elisabetta festeggia 70 anni regno
News to go
2 giugno, Festa della Repubblica: ecco perché
News to go
Seconda ondata di caldo rovente in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Rischio coinvolgimento Paesi terzi in conflitto"
News to go
Gdf Crotone sequestra beni per 1.5 mln ad ex parroco e nipoti
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Non si usi grano come arma di guerra"
News to go
Doppio cognome, in Gazzetta ufficiale la sentenza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza