Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:24 Morte maresciallo Lombardo, figli convocati dall'Antimafia

14:17 Funerali Berlusconi, da Barbara D'Urso a Gerry Scotti: la commozione dei volti tv

14:10 Funerali Berlusconi, Bossi: "E' stato il fondatore del centrodestra"

14:07 Atletica, Jacobs assicura: "Rinascerò ancora superando gli ostacoli"

14:00 Carie denti, scoperto nuovo batterio 'sotto accusa'

13:59 Berlusconi, Iva Zanicchi: "Grande uomo, gli devo tutto" - Video

13:51 Napoli, Sousa: "Per ora resto alla Salernitana"

13:47 Google, Ue contesta pratiche abusive in pubblicità on line

13:37 Berlusconi, "io non sono in lutto": scintille in piazza Duomo - Video

13:36 Ucraina, ferito il numero due di Kadyrov: leader ceceno chiede aiuto a Kiev

13:25 Berlusconi, Montanari: "Lutto nazionale scelta politica, costretto a prendere posizione"

13:07 Funerali Berlusconi, da Belen a Lapo Elkann: gli omaggi floreali per il Cav

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Quantinuum Brings Quantum-Computing-Hardened Encryption Keys to the Device Level for the First Time - Introducing Quantum Origin Onboard

14 giugno 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Critical software-based protection for a range of connected devices

LONDON and BROOMFIELD, Colo, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, today announced the launch of Quantum Origin Onboard, an innovation in cryptographic key generation that provides quantum computing hardened cyber protection for a wide range of connected devices by maximizing the strength of keys generated within the devices themselves. 

The risk of cyberattacks compromising organizations continues to grow. As cybercriminals uncover new techniques to exploit connected systems and their data, even the cryptographic foundations of cybersecurity measures remain vulnerable to advanced threats. Cryptographic keys created using current typical methods deployed by organizations around the world are not provably unpredictable, leaving encrypted data and systems potentially at risk of devastating attacks. Quantinuum's quantum-computing-hardened cryptographic key enhancement solution provably minimizes the risk that businesses generate and use vulnerable encryption keys to protect encrypted data.

"While quantum computing has the potential to render current encryption algorithms obsolete, posing a significant challenge to businesses and individuals alike, already today sophisticated attackers can take advantage of vulnerable encryption keys," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, CEO of Quantinuum. "With our Quantum Origin Onboard and the overall Quantum Origin platform, organizations can fortify defenses across multiple endpoints and embrace the possibilities of a quantum-secure future. The next era of data security is here, and we are proud to be at the forefront as we collaborate with organizations worldwide."

Strengthening encryption at the device level

Quantum Origin Onboard is the first and only commercially available enterprise software solution capable of delivering quantum-computing-hardened key enhancement. It can be installed directly onto devices and used to help deliver unparalleled foundational-level protection. Quantum Origin Onboard brings cutting-edge, enterprise-level security that integrates directly into connected devices without the need for additional hardware upgrades. This unique approach ensures that devices in any environment, online or offline, can generate quantum-computing-hardened keys to continually maximize the strength of encryption measures protecting devices.

Quantum Origin Onboard embeds a quantum seed, created by Quantinuum's H-Series quantum computer, into devices. The seed is a string of provably unpredictable numbers, which enhance a device's capability to generate strong and secure keys.

"Enterprises are recognizing they can build unprecedented resilience by adopting quantum-computing-hardened cryptographic keys," said Duncan Jones, Head of Cybersecurity at Quantinuum. "This is a paradigm shift, and enterprises in critical industries are embracing the opportunity to minimize a risk to one of their attack surfaces, specifically device-level encryption on internet connected products that might be in the field for a decade."

The growing security threat to embedded devices

The growing use of connected devices continues to underpin innovation across industries, from critical infrastructure to healthcare to transportation to energy. As adoption has risen, cybercriminals have increasingly targeted vulnerable interconnected devices, causing mass disruption. One of the most infamous examples of the power of IoT-based attacks is the Mirai malware that infected IP cameras and basic home routers, creating a botnet that compromised a leading Domain Name Systems provider, leaving many high-profile websites inaccessible.

Quantum Origin Onboard embeds an industry-leading security capability into connected devices, to strengthen device security against advanced cyber-attacks, by minimizing an exploitable cyber vulnerability. As the only software solution of its kind, it simplifies deployment and provides uninterrupted key generation for connected devices and the data they manage.

For more information, visit http://www.quantinuum.com/cybersecurity/quantumoriginonboard.

About Quantinuum 

Quantinuum is the world's largest quantum computing company, formed by the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions' world leading hardware and Cambridge Quantum's class leading middleware and applications. Science led and enterprise driven, Quantinuum accelerates quantum computing and the development of applications across chemistry, cybersecurity, finance, and optimization. Its focus is to create scalable and commercial quantum solutions to solve the world's most pressing problems, in fields such as energy, logistics, climate change, and health. The company employs over 480 people including 350 scientists, at nine sites in the US, Europe, and Japan. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-brings-quantum-computing-hardened-encryption-keys-to-the-device-level-for-the-first-time---introducing-quantum-origin-onboard-301849984.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Introducing quantum Origin Onboard range Device Level quantum
Vedi anche
News to go
Funerali Berlusconi, misure antiterrorismo in Piazza Duomo
news to go
Ucraina, Putin minaccia di ritirarsi dall'accordo sul grano
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, nel 2022 operazioni hanno superato i 100 mld
News to go
Twitter, il nuovo ceo: "Vogliamo diventare fonte informazioni più accurata del mondo"
News to go
Taranto, traffico illecito di rifiuti: 5 arresti
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, Vaticano: "Controlli ematochimici regolari"
News to go
Pallavolo, Nations League: domani le azzurre debuttano a Hong Kong
News to go
Droga, a Bari sequestrato un quintale di hashish
News to go
Imu 2023, 16 giungo scade la prima rata
News to go
Trump a Miami, oggi in Tribunale per processo su documenti riservati
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, ricerche senza sosta
News to go
Ancora maltempo sull'Italia, previsioni meteo dei prossimi giorni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza