Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 11:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:15 Monza, 80enne perseguita la vicina: disposto divieto di avvicinamento

11:00 Gas ancora in rialzo, prezzo schizza a 315 euro poi si attesta a 311

10:56 Prezzi benzina e diesel, oggi raffica di rincari

10:51 Il Financial Times avverte: pronta la più grande scommessa contro il debito italiano dal 2008

10:41 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Gas emergenza nazionale, stop a campagna elettorale"

10:33 Covid Italia, Gimbe: "759 morti in 7 giorni, dati ancora alti"

10:20 Ucraina, Di Maio a Kiev: oggi incontro con Zelensky

10:13 Usa, in Idaho giudice blocca la legge che vieta l'aborto

10:09 Colf e badanti, fine contratto: indennità, Tfr, cosa gli spetta

09:55 Elezioni 25 settembre, Conte: "Io a opposizione? No, da solo al governo"

09:40 Mostre: Reggio Calabria, a Mammola 'Lomax - Gallucci: l'occhio per studio e per mestiere'

09:26 Elezioni politiche 2022, Berlusconi: "Letta-Meloni? Scettico su confronti tv"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Quantum Metric Partner Network to expand rapidly growing ecosystem

25 agosto 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

 

New program to focus on partner centricity and accelerating customer value.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the Continuous Product Design platform for customer-driven digital experiences, announced today the Quantum Metric Partner Network (QMPN). Responding to rapid growth in its partner ecosystem and partner feedback, the new program will enable the leading providers of customer analytics to build comprehensive go-to-market offerings that meet the demands of today's organizations.

"Our partner ecosystem is critical to our success, helping to not only change experiences, but change cultures," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and founder of Quantum Metric. "Together we develop and deliver unique solutions that accelerate customer value everyday. Our partner network represents a continued commitment to our partners to pursue opportunities to  deepen our relationships and work together to solve the next generation of digital demands."

The Quantum Metric Partner Network will enable key ecosystem partners with comprehensive programs and benefits that are driven by a focus on partner centricity, partner profitability and accelerating customer value. QMPN will consist of two programs:

Features of the program include the Partner Academy, which provides comprehensive training and certification to develop sales and delivery competencies, as well as a suite of resources to support integration and the development of differentiated solutions and services. Partners also have the opportunity to leverage co-sell and co-marketing program benefits to drive go-to-market initiatives and support customer needs.

The introduction of the partner program follows accelerated growth of Quantum Metric's ecosystem with the number of partnerships increasing 3x in the past year. Today, Quantum Metric partners with technology leaders including Google Cloud, Qualtrics, UserTesting and ServiceNow to support nationally recognized brands in retail, travel and hospitality, financial services and telecom.

"We've seen Quantum Metric harness the power of Google Cloud and BigQuery to iterate the next evolution of digital experiences for some of the world's biggest brands," said Pallab Deb, Managing Director of Global ISV Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Our successful co-sell motion, co-innovation initiatives, and ability to procure via the Google Cloud Marketplace have contributed to comprehensive joint solutions for enterprises across an array of industries."

"Consumers today expect seamless digital experiences and high levels of personalization," said Shek Viswanathan, Head of Product, Digital CX at Qualtrics. "Organizations must continuously evolve their digital experiences based on the signals consumers provide. With Qualtrics Experience iD and Quantum Metric session replays, organizations get a real-time understanding of customer behaviors, sentiment and intent within a single view."

To kick off its new partner program, Quantum Metric will be hosting a Partner Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 31, bringing together a community of leading experience makers for a closer look at the new Quantum Metric partner program and partnership ecosystem. The virtual summit will also include industry updates from Quantum Metric leadership and highlight joint partner successes from 2022 so far.

For more information on the Quantum Metric Partner Network or the Partner Summit visit: quantummetric.com/events/partner-summit/ or quantummetric.com/partners/.

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 20 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559642/Quantum_Metric_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza to Quantum Metric Partner Network Quantum Metric Partner Network to expand to expand
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, stangata in arrivo: +7% per cancelleria e libri
News to go
Povertà, Eurostat: +20,1% redditi sotto la media e un bimbo su 4 a rischio povertà
News to go
In Italia primo caso di contagio contemporaneo di Covid, vaiolo scimmie e Hiv
News to go
Biden: "Ucraina ha ispirato il mondo"
Paura in autostrada, Tir e auto fanno inversione prima di tunnel - Video
News to go
Draghi: "Italia ce la farà con qualsiasi governo"
News to go
Terremoto, 6 anni fa colpite Amatrice, Accumoli e Arquata
News to go
Caro energia, allarme Confesercenti: "Rischio collasso"
News to go
Brasile, celebrazioni per 200 anni di indipendenza
News to go
Smart working, novità dal 1 settembre
News to go
Rostro nave romana battaglia Egadi recuperato nei fondali di Levanzo
News to go
Nations League, il 23 settembre Italia-Inghilterra: in vendita i biglietti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza