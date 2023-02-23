Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Queclink Launches Two Dual SIM LTE & Wi-Fi Routers for Fast and Secure Industrial Connectivity

23 febbraio 2023 | 06.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, announced the launch of two LTE Cat 4 industrial routers with dual SIM cards. The WR201LEU is available in Europe, and the WR201LG with GNSS positioning is sold worldwide. These industrial routers offer robust data security, high reliability and fast deployment, making them ideal for applications such as Medical Device Networking, Security System, Vending Machine, and Intelligent Transportation.

Queclink's industrial routers feature a rugged and durable design, ensuring high reliability and stable data communication. These products come with the following benefits:

Based on the aforementioned advantages, Queclink's industrial routers can provide stable network support and access for various applications.

Queclink's industrial routers provide a durable solution that meets the harsh requirements of the industrial environment based on the following features:

With years of experience in wireless communication and robust R&D capabilities, Queclink delivers industrial router products with high technical standards. The company designed the product line with multiple series and models, taking into account various application scenarios and diverse customer needs. Queclink's after-sales service system ensures timely and effective support for its customers.

About Queclink Wireless Solutions

Queclink develops, manufactures, and delivers hardware that enables the world's most innovative IoT solutions. As a leading manufacturer, our footprint sprawls into over 140 countries, with more than 52 million devices in the market. Queclink is a publicly traded company (Stock: 300590.SZ).

For more information about Queclink, please visit our WebsiteLinkedInYouTube, and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008351/WR201_router_PR.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008352/WR201_router_PR__2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-launches-two-dual-sim-lte--wi-fi-routers-for-fast-and-secure-industrial-connectivity-301754047.html

