Queclink Shenzhen R&D Center Relocation & Expansion

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, recently celebrated the relocation and upgrade of the Shenzhen Research and Development Center. The new premise is located in the Zhigu Industrial Park in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, a city also known as the center of the technological revolution in China.

Nearly 200 listed tech companies are located in the Nanshan District, making it an ideal location for the company focusing on IoT innovation. The regional advantage brings great convenience to product development and innovation meanwhile helping the experienced technical team refine their work. In addition to this, the easier access to supply chain and market frontiers allows the team quickly respond to customization service requests as well as production logistics.

"Queclink continues to make substantial investments in research and development and the necessary laboratory, testing and qualification infrastructure enabling the company to stay ahead in the dynamic IoT market" said Alex Key. "Queclink must continuously innovate to better meet the needs of our customers. Upgrading the Shenzhen R&D center allows the team to drive the high quality development of products and solutions with our global customers' needs in mind." Alex has advised Queclink since 2010 and has served as a consultant and advisor in major telecommunications companies globally since 1990.

The Shenzhen R&D Center team has been continuously expanded by over 20% each year, with the majority of new staff being engineers. The new office is now equipped with bigger laboratories and advanced instruments, including a brand-new environmental reliability test lab, OTA test system, RF shielded chamber and more. The newly launched WiFi6 & 5G wireless communication test equipment supports dense IoT environments and enables new immersive applications for bringing more progressive solutions. On the other hand, the new premise has doubled its space and includes facilities such as a lounge and fitness center.

The Chief Executive Officer of Queclink, Adam Liao, marked the occasion by stating, "Queclink is always committed to creating new opportunities for our worldwide partners with smart devices. To enable a connected future, Queclink keeps making strategic investments in our infrastructure to develop IoT solutions that ultimately help our customers achieve more as we grow together for the next decade and beyond."

Established in 2015, the Shenzhen R&D Center has been an indispensable scientific research base for Queclink global deployment, providing the best platform for local engineers to showcase their exceptional skills.

Since the relocation of the headquarters in Shanghai last year, both Shenzhen and Hefei R&D centers have expanded their staff recruitment as planned. With more talents joining the team, Queclink is forging a stable and solid research force. In the wake of improvement and upgrade of the R&D environment and equipment, Queclink will keep expanding its expertise to empower more businesses worldwide.

