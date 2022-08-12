Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:38 Europei nuoto 2022, Cerruti d’argento nel sincro solo tecnico

16:28 Covid oggi Italia, 26.693 contagi e 152 morti: bollettino 12 agosto

16:27 Covid, maxi-studio conferma: vaccini mRna sicuri in gravidanza

16:21 7 città inglesi in lizza per l'Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Londra non c'è

16:20 Elezioni 2022, tra i simboli in lizza anche il 'Partito della follia'

16:11 Milano, deruba un uomo e ne ferisce due che intervengono: arrestato

16:11 Maltempo, piogge e temporali: allerta gialla in 10 regioni

15:44 Juve, Kostic firma fino al 2026

15:34 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.106 casi e 5 decessi: a Roma 915 contagi

15:14 Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Destra vuole sfasciare il sistema"

15:14 Bill Russell, Nba ritira maglia numero 6: nessun giocatore potrà più indossarla

15:07 Usa, "documenti che Fbi cercava da Trump sono riservati al massimo livello"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Queclink Shenzhen R&D Center Relocation & Expansion

12 agosto 2022 | 13.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, recently celebrated the relocation and upgrade of the Shenzhen Research and Development Center. The new premise is located in the Zhigu Industrial Park in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, a city also known as the center of the technological revolution in China.

Nearly 200 listed tech companies are located in the Nanshan District, making it an ideal location for the company focusing on IoT innovation. The regional advantage brings great convenience to product development and innovation meanwhile helping the experienced technical team refine their work. In addition to this, the easier access to supply chain and market frontiers allows the team quickly respond to customization service requests as well as production logistics.

"Queclink continues to make substantial investments in research and development and the necessary laboratory, testing and qualification infrastructure enabling the company to stay ahead in the dynamic IoT market" said Alex Key. "Queclink must continuously innovate to better meet the needs of our customers. Upgrading the Shenzhen R&D center allows the team to drive the high quality development of products and solutions with our global customers' needs in mind." Alex has advised Queclink since 2010 and has served as a consultant and advisor in major telecommunications companies globally since 1990. 

The Shenzhen R&D Center team has been continuously expanded by over 20% each year, with the majority of new staff being engineers. The new office is now equipped with bigger laboratories and advanced instruments, including a brand-new environmental reliability test lab, OTA test system, RF shielded chamber and more. The newly launched WiFi6 & 5G wireless communication test equipment supports dense IoT environments and enables new immersive applications for bringing more progressive solutions. On the other hand, the new premise has doubled its space and includes facilities such as a lounge and fitness center.

The Chief Executive Officer of Queclink, Adam Liao, marked the occasion by stating, "Queclink is always committed to creating new opportunities for our worldwide partners with smart devices. To enable a connected future, Queclink keeps making strategic investments in our infrastructure to develop IoT solutions that ultimately help our customers achieve more as we grow together for the next decade and beyond."

Established in 2015, the Shenzhen R&D Center has been an indispensable scientific research base for Queclink global deployment, providing the best platform for local engineers to showcase their exceptional skills.

Since the relocation of the headquarters in Shanghai last year, both Shenzhen and Hefei R&D centers have expanded their staff recruitment as planned. With more talents joining the team, Queclink is forging a stable and solid research force. In the wake of improvement and upgrade of the R&D environment and equipment, Queclink will keep expanding its expertise to empower more businesses worldwide.

About Queclink Wireless Solutions (Stock: 300590.SZ)

Queclink develops, manufactures, and delivers hardware that enables the world's most innovative IoT solutions. As a leading manufacturer, our footprint sprawls into over 140 countries, with more than 42 million devices in the market. Queclink is a publicly traded company (Stock: 300590.SZ).

For more information about Queclink, please visit our Website, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and contact marketing@queclink.com for marketing collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877099/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877100/image_2.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza the center of the technological revolution in China Queclink Shenzhen city also known hardware
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni 2022, da oggi deposito simboli al Viminale
News to go
Allarme Zaporhizhzhia, appello Onu inascoltato
News to go
Ferragosto 2022, le news sul traffico
News to go
Berlusconi: "Se passa presidenzialismo Mattarella si dovrebbe dimettere". Le reazioni
News to go
Fbi in residenza Trump cercava documenti top secret su armi nucleari
News to go
Scoperte 30 nuove specie marine sul fondale del Pacifico
News to go
Kim annuncia 'vittoria' Pyongyang contro il Covid
News to go
Ucraina, Kse: sanzioni colpiscono la Russia
News to go
Turismo, Ferragosto da tutto esaurito
News to go
Trump non risponde al procuratore di New York
News to go
Maltempo, la stima dei danni di Coldiretti
News to go
Ucraina, appello di Guterres: "Fermare gli attacchi a Zaporizhzhya"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza