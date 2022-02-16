Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:56
comunicato stampa

Queclink Unveils Network Solutions to Help Connect Every IoT Device

16 febbraio 2022 | 07.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink (Stock: 300590. SZ), a world-leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, today announces the launch of its network solutions, helping customers and partners build secure and reliable connectivity for new possibilities.

According to Statista, the global number of connected IoT devices is estimated to triple from 8.74 billion in 2020 to more than 25.4 billion active endpoints in 2030. Every object can be connected virtually in the world of IoT.

Queclink's network solutions are suitable for a range of user cases, such as industrial automation – intelligent factory, energy, transportation and retail. They also work for various smart city solutions, including street lamp monitoring, public security, enterprise networks and remote site connectivity. The wireless router series combines high-speed cellular connectivity, industrial interfaces and Queclink's unique IoT telematics knowledge.

"The global demand expands. It's time to deliver our network solutions that help establish stable and private cellular connectivity for IoT," says Edwin Peng, Queclink's Senior Vice President. "This kind of connectivity is easy to deploy in a data-massive environment. We have been proactive in IoT that truly has initiated 'Industrial 4.0', at the core of which is to leverage big data for delicacy management. The automotive industry is typical of forerunners."

One of the leading automotive companies in China has upgraded the factory digital transformation program and recently chosen Queclink's industrial router series to empower the first test field. With a secure and reliable network, it is possible to collect numerous data, conduct edge computing - analyze and store data locally and privately, and make data-driven decisions accordingly.

The already off-the-shelf WR100 and WR200 series are both 4G LTE wireless industrial routers. Queclink has invested the WR300 series (5G version) in the Chinese market and will closely follow the migration from 4G to 5G and promote the WR300 series overseas.

About Queclink

Since 2009 Queclink Wireless Solutions has been "Driving Smarter IoT".

Queclink is a pure play IoT hardware designer and manufacturer working with many well-known industrial and consumer companies to bring innovative IoT solutions to market. Its business units span transportation, asset and mobility, networks and agriculture. With 42 million IoT products delivered to over 140 countries, Queclink inspires data-driven solutions for its worldwide customers.

For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or contact sales@queclink.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747789/image1.jpg

