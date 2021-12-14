Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
16:56
comunicato stampa

Quectel Adds Polte's Massive IoT Location Technology to LPWA Module Portfolio

14 dicembre 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The incorporation of Polte's Massive IoT location technology to Quectel's LPWA module portfolio will enable developers to achieve more secure, accurate, globally available location intelligence for asset tracking across industries.

SHANGHAI and DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, has announced support for Polte, innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, to its LPWA module portfolio. Quectel will incorporate Polte's SuperRes capability into all BG77x and BG95x modules, to offer secure, accurate, global location for indoor and outdoor positioning.

Polte will deliver Quectel customers:

The Quectel BG770, BG950 and BG951 are ultra-compact LPWA modules that support LTE Cat M1, LTE Cat NB2 and integrated GNSS. All three modules are fully compliant with 3GPP Rel-14 specification and provide maximum data rates of 588 kbps downlink and 1119 kbps uplink. The BG770 has an SMT form factor of 14.9 mm × 12.9 mm × 1.9 mm while the Quectel BG950 and BG951 modules have an SMT form factor of 23.6 mm × 19.9 mm × 2.2 mm. All three modules feature ultra-low power consumption, achieving up to 70% reduction in power saving mode (PSM) leakage and 85% reduction in extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) current consumption compared to their predecessors. 

Simply leveraging ubiquitous 4G/5G cellular infrastructure and cloud computing, Polte's unique technology enables Massive IoT asset trackers combined with Quectel's LPWA modules to deliver a significant competitive edge to trackers that may otherwise require an amalgamation of traditional technologies to attain similar visibility. Together, Polte and Quectel will bring universal asset visibility for a wide range of assets, such as parcels or pallets in the supply chain, as they are transported between trucks and distributed to retail destinations.

"We are dedicated to continued innovation and enhancing what is possible with asset tracking for our customers," said Quectel VP of Products Neset Yalcinkaya. "With Polte's technology, our customers will now have access to industry-leading accuracy for both indoor and outdoor insights globally, without sacrificing on power, cost or security. We look forward to supporting Polte's SuperRes capability and helping tracking customers build a smarter world."

"We are thrilled to partner with Quectel to bring our Massive IoT location technology to their customers," Polte CEO Ed Chao said. "The concept of universal asset visibility should be simple. With an increasingly challenged global supply chain, transportation and logistics managers need visibility into their most critical assets at all stages of their journey to truly reap the benefits of connected devices, including improved operational efficiency and proactive decision making. With this new partnership, we are helping make 'everywhere' location intelligence the standard for enterprise solutions."

To learn more about the BG770, BG950 and BG951 modules and the wider range of Quectel modules and antennas, visit www.quectel.com.

About Quectel:

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules and antennas backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 3,000 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information please see: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

About Polte:

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and a wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com or stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Tag
Polte's Massive IoT location Technology portfolio location intelligence for asset tracking across industries
in Evidenza