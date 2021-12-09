Quectel and Point One partnership creates highly affordable, small and easy to use high precision GNSS module integrating RTK for mass market applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IOT modules and antennas, and Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, today announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series. Point One's positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable yet easy to use module with open-source API.

The LG69T-AM GNSS module features STMicroelectronics' TeseoV positioning receiver platform with 80 tracking and 4 fast acquisition channels compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS and NAVIC. The LG69T-AM leverages Point One's RTK and SSR technology for centimeter-level accuracy and ultra-fast convergence time. It is designed for easy integration with minimal e-BOM modification and is well-suited for mass market adoption without the need for an expensive external co-processor. Due to its small package size, light weight, and excellent power consumption, it is ideal for applications such as micro mobility and precision agriculture.

Embedded in the LG69T-AM is Point One's FusionEngine and its Polaris correction service client. Polaris is Point One's GNSS correction service that unlocks better than 10cm absolute accuracy with a coast-to-coast footprint in the USA and coverage across Europe. It offers a variety of connectivity options including delivery over cellular and L-Band. The network is purpose-built for precision agriculture customers and includes advanced anti-jam, interference mitigation, end to end security and automatic integrity monitoring unmatched by any other provider. The LG69T-AM is also compatible with standards-based corrections services as well.

"Quectel is excited to be working with Point One Navigation to deliver a high performance and easy-to-use precision GNSS solution," said Mark Murray, Vice President of Sales for GNSS and Automotive at Quectel Wireless Solutions. "The LG69T-AM, together with Point One's FusionEngine and Polaris, brings a truly game-changing solution to the market."

"Point One's full suite of offerings enable precise location for anything in the real world that moves. We're thrilled to be working with Quectel and leveraging their deep experience in module design, support and integration. This joint offering will enable safer and more effective robotic systems for truly mass-market applications," said Aaron Nathan, CEO and Co-founder, Point One Navigation.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create high-quality cellular and GNSS modules and antennas backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 3000 professionals helps us reduce development time and ensures rapid delivery of our products to market. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe. For more information, visit Quectel's website at quectel.com

About Point One Navigation

Tomorrow's vehicles, equipment and devices require precise knowledge of their location to be safe and effective in the real world. Point One is delivering the first precise positioning solution that is both cost effective and works anywhere. Satellite navigation, computer vision and sensor fusion comprise the foundation for Point One's location platform. Point One outperforms other options by tightly coupling the strengths of different sensor modalities and intelligently using proprietary data. Point One is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Point One's website at pointonenav.com