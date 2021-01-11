Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:41

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:05 esclusivo Boldrini: "Salvini mi ha danneggiata, io minacciata di morte e stupro"

18:43 Nove scienziati Neuromed tra i 100mila più influenti al mondo

17:18 Covid Italia, oggi 12.532 contagi e 448 morti: il bollettino

16:35 Impeachment Trump, l'accusa: "Ha messo a rischio nazione"

16:00 Umbria Energy-Nissan, per tutto il 2021 a Terni test drive gratuito di 48 ore

15:02 Multicedi, nuove aperture, valorizzazione rete e svolta di Deco’ Italia

14:12 Governo, Marcucci: "Plausibile che ci sia rimpasto"

13:59 Nuovo Dpcm, Speranza: "Due ospiti a casa, norma da confermare"

13:43 Banca Ifis: nel 2020 acquisiti 2,7 mld di euro di npl, superate stime

13:21 Covid, l'epidemiologa: "Mancata discesa casi non è per variante Gb"

12:27 esclusivo Covid, Vaia: "Dalla coppia cinese al vaccino in un anno, ora c'è speranza"

12:17 Covid Gb, troppi contagi: allo studio nuove restrizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Quectel announces new 5G modules to drive 5G commercialization

11 gennaio 2021 | 01.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions (Stock Code: 603236.SS), the leading global supplier of IoT modules, announced that the company has launched three 5G New Radio (NR) Sub-6GHz modules during CES 2021, including the RM500Q-AE, the RM502Q-AE and the RM505Q-AE, to drive the mass deployment of 5G intelligent connections worldwide.

Leveraging the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 commercial 5G modem, the three modules feature super-fast speed, low latency, and enhanced carrier aggregation (CA) technology, and are now ready for sampling to support a wide range of enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and IoT applications such as fixed wireless access (FWA), 4K/8K live streaming, online meeting applications, telemedicine, smart transportation and industrial IoT (IIoT).

Capable of both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, the three modules support worldwide coverage of 5G NR Sub-6GHz, LTE-A and WCDMA frequency bands and provide reliable 5G solutions to IoT customers globally. The other key features of the modules include:

The three modules also integrate GNSS capabilities, with the RM505Q-AE supporting Active GPS L1/L5 signals for more accurate positioning services. This ensures industrial terminals like rugged tablet PCs and on-board computers can work in environments with weak signal such as valleys, forests and urban city canyons.

Currently, the RM502Q-AE has completed IC/FCC/ PTCRB/GCF/RED/RCM certifications, while the RM500Q-AE and the RM505Q-AE have completed CE/RCM certifications. These compulsory approvals with global launch firmware (FW) baseline help customers enter each local market quickly and reduce their cost of device development and certification.

Read the full text: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-announces-new-5g-modules-to-drive-5gcommercialization.htm 

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of more than 2200 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information, visit Quectel's websiteLinkedInFacebook and Twitter pages.

Ashley Liu+86-551-6586 9386*8016media@quectel.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
to drive the modules to drive 5G commercialization drive to
Vedi anche
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza