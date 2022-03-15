Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 16:47
comunicato stampa

Quectel awarded global certificates for LTE-A automotive module AG525R-GL

15 marzo 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, announces that its automotive LTE-A communication module AG525R-GL which tracks the global market has been awarded certifications for operation on worldwide wireless networks. The approvals include regulatory, conformance and carrier certificates from GCF, FCC, CE, PTCRB, UKCA, IC, IFETEL, SRRC, NAL, CCC, KC, NCC, JATE, TELEC, RCM, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Telus, KT, NTT DOCOMO and Telstra.

The certified automotive-grade AG525R-GL module is based on the AEC-Q100 qualified Qualcomm SA415M chipset and is a member of Quectel's best-selling AG52xR family. The module complies with the international IATF 16949:2016 automotive quality management system, has achieved mass production, and has been selected by a range of well-known auto brands for critical automotive applications.

Targeting the global automotive market, the AG525R-GL supports LTE-A Cat 12 and provides a peak downlink data rate of 600Mbps. The product is backwards compatible with existing UMTS and GSM networks, enabling vehicles to be connected even when driving in remote areas without 4G coverage.

In addition, the module supports multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology. The use of multiple antennas at the receiver end at the same time, and on the same frequency band, greatly minimizes errors and optimizes the data speed.

In order to offer connected vehicles with precise location positioning services, the AG525R-GL module is designed with an integrated positioning solution to support L1+L5 dual-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS, PPE (RTK) as well as Qualcomm Dead Reckoning (QDR) 3.0 technology. This greatly simplifies product design and provides quicker, more accurate and more dependable positioning capability.

Additionally, the certified module provides a set of hardware and software-based features including Secure Boot, TrustZone, SELinux, multi-APN and more to enhance data communication security.

For the full text, please visit https://www.quectel.com/news-and-pr/quectel-awarded-global-certificates-for-lte-a-automotive-module-ag525r-gl

About Quectel:

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 3,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS and WiFi/BT modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information: http://www.quectel.comLinkedInFacebook, and Twitter.

