23 maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

Quectel's RG520N-EU 5G R16 Module Gains CE and RCM Certifications

23 maggio 2022 | 16.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has made significant progress in 5G with its RG520N-EU module, compliant with 5G Release 16 standards gaining CE and RCM certifications. This confirms that the RG520N-EU module meets EU and Australian criteria for operating on wireless networks in these regions, and will accelerate time-to-market for 5G terminals entering these two markets.

Quectel's RG520N series of modules adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon® X62 modem and support enhanced 3GPP R16 features, which not only bring the advantages of mobile broadband to scenarios such as fixed wireless access, mobile computing, intelligent medical care, and private networks, but also accelerate the large-scale deployment of 5G Industrial IoT and intelligent manufacturing due to their ultra-reliability and low latency.

The RG520N series of modules support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network modes, are backward compatible with 4G/3G networks, and support Option 3x, 3a, 3, and Option 2 network architectures. The products adopt the LGA form factor and have dimensions of 41.0mm x 44.0mm x 2.75mm, making them pin-to-pin compatible with the RG50xQ series, a previous generation of 5G modules, and the LTE-A module EG512R-EA, which facilitate easy network upgrades of customer terminals.

In terms of data transmission rates and network connection stability, the RG520N-EU supports downlink NR 2CA (Carrier Aggregation) with a maximum downlink rate of up to 3.4Gbps and maximum uplink rate of up to 900Mbps.

Additionally, the RG520N-EU supports RG520N-based SoC-architecture router solutions to significantly reduce terminal deployment costs and power consumption which further improve the competitive edge of customer products in the market.

For precise positioning requirements, the RG520N-EU is based on Qualcomm's advanced IZat™ positioning technology (Gen9C Lite), integrates multiple constellation GNSS receivers (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS), and thereby greatly simplifies product design and provides faster, more precise, and more reliable positioning services.

Full text: https://www.quectel.com/news-and-pr/rg520n-5g-module-certifications

About Quectel:

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS and WiFi/BT modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe. For more information: http://www.quectel.comLinkedInFacebook, and Twitter.

ICT wireless networks standards gaining CE Europa global IoT solutions
