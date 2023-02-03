Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:59 Paola Egonu shock: "Vale la pena far nascere un bimbo nero?"

15:57 Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Decimo pacchetto sanzioni Russia da 10 miliardi"

15:56 Bollette luce e gas, calano anche per micro e piccole imprese

15:51 Cospito, il Pd incalza Meloni: dem preparono mosse contro attacchi FdI

15:45 Totti e Ilary in tribunale civile per nuova udienza

15:22 Covid oggi Sardegna, 122 contagi: bollettino 3 febbraio

15:18 Regeni, i genitori: "Dopi i selfie parlano di collaborazione, poi tornano a casa a mani vuote"

15:15 E' morto lo stilista Paco Rabanne, aveva 88 anni

14:48 Covid oggi Calabria, 129 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 3 febbraio

14:38 Voleva uccidere la regina Elisabetta, si dichiara colpevole di tradimento

14:14 Covid oggi Italia, 33.042 casi e 439 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

14:14 Lo sfogo di Francesco Facchinetti: "Vergogna! Da destra a sinistra incapaci di garantire sicurezza"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming platform, the Gaming industry's most powerful and feature-rich PC

03 febbraio 2023 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quixant is pleased to announce the launch of its market-leading QMAX Gaming hardware platform, designed to deliver the highest resolution content, smoothest gameplay, and the ultimate player experience.

The new platform is powered by Intel®, offering exceptional GPU performance, and is available with or without a dGPU, allowing customers to increase their hardware performance by adding their graphics card of choice.

Highly customizable, it meets the requirements of all major global Gaming jurisdictions, including GLI-11. It comes with Quixant's game-optimizing Software solutions as standard which optimize game development and delivery and allow customers to focus on content development without worrying about regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Duncan Faithfull, EVP, and CCO at Quixant said "We believe our customers' focus should be on content, not developing hardware solutions to build them on. They need the freedom to develop content with the confidence that their solution is reliable and as powerful as their imagination needs it to be. That's why Quixant developed, IQ, IQON, and QMAX, its range or Gaming PCs designed to provide maximum performance based on budget, market, and product needs. The new QMAX is our most powerful and feature-rich platform yet, giving customers a platform that goes as far as their imagination can."

Duncan continued: "Whilst developing specialist, game-changing technology is core to the Quixant offering, partnerships are equally important – it's our responsibility to support our customers to make sure that they get the most out of their Quixant products. Our team is always on hand to enable customers to maximise the potential of their QMAX platform, so they can focus on the aspects that allow them to get ahead of the game."

He concluded: "After launching Quantum and Qinetic, our range of modular Gaming and Sports betting cabinets, we identified the need to expand our Software Solutions to further support customers. We now offer a comprehensive suite of software and integration support solutions, which allow game designers to focus their efforts on developing the ultimate game content and player experience, as well as enabling management of the cabinet the game sits on, and a collection of integration solutions. We would love to discuss this with game manufacturers who are looking to enhance their content and expedite the time it takes to get their cabinets to market."

Find out more at quixant.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993093/Quixant_QMAX.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752610/Quixant_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quixant-launches-the-qmax-gaming-platform-the-gaming-industrys-most-powerful-and-feature-rich-pc-301735354.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza hardware platform QMAX Gaming platform platform smoothest gameplay
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Una 'bufala' offerta Usa 20% territorio"
News to go
Cospito, studenti occupano facoltà Lettere della Sapienza
News to go
Autonomia, Meloni: "Puntiamo a costruire Italia più unita"
News to go
Migranti, soccorso barchino: a bordo 8 cadaveri
News to go
Usa, pallone spia cinese sorvola base con missili nucleari
News to go
Bce, Confesercenti: "Con aumento tassi rischio maggiori costi imprese"
News to go
Germania, bilaterale Scholz-Meloni
News to go
Province, Corte Conti favorevole a ritorno a voto popolare
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Zelensky: "Ricostruiremo insieme questo bel Paese"
News to go
Congo, il Papa ai giovani: "Da vostre mani può venire pace"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, era latitante dal 2006: arrestato in Francia Edgardo Greco
News to go
Qatargate, Parlamento Europeo revoca immunità a Cozzolino e Tarabella
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza