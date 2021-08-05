Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 16:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:27 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 669 contagi: bollettino 5 agosto

16:25 G20, Bassi (Un.Trieste): "Tecnologia tutta italiana in comunicazione quantistica"

16:21 Valentino Rossi annuncia ritiro: "Lascio a fine stagione"

16:08 Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, sito prenotazione vaccino di nuovo attivo

16:08 Covid Sardegna oggi, 522 contagi: bollettino 5 agosto

15:39 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 126 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 5 agosto

15:38 Ponte Genova, Pelle (Filca Cisl): "Ricostruzione simbolo indiscusso di Italia resiliente"

15:35 Ponte Genova, Panzarella (Feneal Uil): "Modello è garantire condizioni giuste a lavoratori"

15:33 Ballack, morto figlio Emilio a 18 anni: incidente con quad

15:31 Ponte Genova, Toti: "Viadotto San Giorgio è simbolo di tenacia liguri e del voler fare"

15:23 Tokyo 2020 basket, finale maschile tra Usa e Francia

15:11 Tokyo 2020, Donati: "Grande Stano, peccato assenza Schwazer"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Quora Joins the Creator Economy with a New Space Subscription Earning Option

05 agosto 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora, a knowledge sharing platform, today announced it is joining the creator economy. With the launch of memberships for Quora Spaces, established creators with an engaged audience as well as those who are still building their personal brand can earn from the knowledge they share. Because Quora is supported by ad revenue, Quora takes only 5%, allowing creators to keep more subscription revenue than on other platforms and enjoy unique distribution benefits with Quora's machine learning-powered emails and feed that go out to millions. Creators in Quora Spaces set the price that works for their audience and choose which content to make available for free or let Quora's algorithm manage it for them to promote subscriber growth.

Quora wordmark red

"By allowing creators to earn from the knowledge they share, we enable them to create more and better quality content for everyone, whether they are a member or not," said Adam D'Angelo, Founder and CEO of Quora. "Advertising has been very successful, and the next stage of Quora's business will include both ads and premium content."

The Quora platform reaches over 300 million unique visitors per month and our best-in-class machine learning technology facilitates distribution so writers reach a very engaged audience with content targeted to their specific interests. Quora will offer a variety of monetization programs in addition to memberships, based on a writer's audience size, flexibility in writing format and length, distribution needs, and will continue to develop features to make it the best writing experience anywhere.

"I have been shouting from the rooftops about Quora since 2015. It is, without question, the most underutilized writing platform on the Internet," said Nicolas Cole, author and founder of Ship 30 for 30, a cohort-based curriculum that teaches online content creation. "The entire platform is dedicated to readers telling writers exactly what they want to learn more about. As a writer, this is the Holy Grail. If you still aren't writing on Quora in 2022, you're missing out."

The existing ad revenue share model will remain available for Space owners who prefer to monetize via traffic volume and the vast majority of content outside the new subscription option will remain free to users under the existing model.

More details are available in a Quora blog post from Adam D'Angelohere.

About Quora: 

Quora is a knowledge sharing platform with earning options for creators and a mission to share and grow the world's knowledge. Founded in 2009, Quora serves over 300 million readers a month with important insights that have never been shared anywhere else, from people that couldn't be reached any other way. Millions of people search the web for answers and millions of people write answers on Quora, every week.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588520/Quora_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza quora Joins cuoro as let Quora
Vedi anche
News to go
'Ndrangheta, arrestato a Madrid boss Paviglianiti
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Rizza è argento nella canoa. Paltrinieri di bronzo
News to go
Oltre 5mila contagi a Tokyo, record da scoppio pandemia
News to go
Boom di frutta esotica made in Italy
Tokyo 2020, la festa per Irma Testa a Fiumicino - Video
News to go
Green pass e scuola, Figliuolo chiede a Regioni dati su prof vaccinati
News to go
Segnali di ripresa nel commercio
News to go
Contagi in aumento, indice sale al 3%
News to go
Coronavirus in Italia, il bollettino di oggi 4 agosto
News to go
Afghanistan, non si ferma l'offensiva talebana
News to go
Tokyo 2020, disastro squadre Italia
News to go
Green Pass Italia, sul tavolo anche scuola
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza