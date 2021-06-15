Qynapse to present clinical results of QyScore® for Alzheimer's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QYNAPSE Inc., a medical technology company commercializing the most advanced artificial intelligence neuroimaging platform, today announced it will present clinical data on QyScore® for Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), which is being held virtually on June 19 - 22, 2021.

The QyScore® platform, which is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked, provides automated quantification of a broad portfolio of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory markers and advanced visualization capabilities that are accessible by physicians. QyScore® integrates an automated comparison of patient results with a large normative dataset of healthy controls, supporting faster clinical decisions, timely diagnosis and precise monitoring of Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders.

At the EAN Congress, Enrica Cavedo, PhD, Scientific Lead at Qynapse, will give an ePresentation titled, "Diagnostic Accuracy of QyScore® MRI Markers in the Clinical Spectrum of Alzheimer's Disease" on June 20, 2021, at 6:05 a.m. ET / 12:05 CEST. Additionally, Philippe Tran, R&D Scientist at Qynapse, will give an ePoster titled, "Brain Volumes Alterations in Multiple Sclerosis Patients: Comparison to QyScore® Normative Data" on June 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET / 19:30 CEST.

"We are pleased to present new data on QyScore® at the EAN Congress, which are showing its clinical value for the diagnosis and assessment of disease progression for multiple sclerosis, mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease patients," said Olivier Courrèges, CEO of Qynapse. "For Alzheimer's disease, in light of the recent approval by the FDA of ADUHELM (Aducanumab), we are excited to work on future developments of our neuroimaging solution, to support the treatment initiation and the monitoring of its efficacy and safety. We look forward to sharing and discussing our latest advances with experts in the field throughout the EAN event."

QYNAPSE is a medical technology company that develops and markets solutions maximizing the potential of quantitative imaging and artificial intelligence to optimize diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with neurological diseases. QYNAPSE is marketing its QyScore® software for the automated quantification of imaging markers for clinical routine and clinical trials worldwide and launching QyPredict®, an AI prediction technology for better targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

QYNAPSE is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

