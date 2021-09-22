Rad Power Bikes Reimagines Transportation, Introduces RadCity 5 Plus in North America and Europe on World Car Free Day

Most popular commuter ebike transforms urban micromobility, slashing unnecessary car trips and energy consumption while fostering fun and healthy lifestyles

SEATTLE and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rad Power Bikes™, North America's largest electric bike brand, unveils the RadCity 5 Plus, the next generation of its versatile commuter ebike giving urban dwellers the freedom to adopt healthier, affordable and convenient alternative transportation options in their daily lives. Featuring a removable semi-integrated battery, a custom geared-hub motor that climbs hills 40 percent faster*, and an easy-to-read interface, the RadCity 5 Plus gives riders the ultimate performance required to navigate city traffic, busy streets, and challenging hills with ease. This is the inaugural introduction of the RadCity line for Europe, where Rad Power Bikes has an established foothold and is seeing triple-digit sales growth year over year.

"Ebikes represent a clear solution for the precarious condition of our planet," said Mike Radenbaugh, founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. "Our European counterparts have already made ebikes an integral part of their everyday lives, and the movement is well underway in North America. It's simple: Ebikes are fast and fun. They foster a healthy lifestyle, reduce stress, plug into a standard electrical outlet to recharge, and cost far less than cars. Whether navigating cobblestones in Paris, hairpin turns in San Francisco, or delivering pizzas in New York City, ebikes are a critical answer to the environmental challenge for which we are all responsible."

To build a category-leading commuter ebike, Rad Power Bikes centered RadCity 5 Plus' design enhancements on rider performance, comfort, and style. The RadCity 5 Plus boasts 11 percent more range than the previous model due to all new custom tires designed in-house to traverse paved roads more efficiently. Notable and new components include hydraulic disc brakes and longer-lasting ceramic pads for significantly more stopping power and control in the variable pace of a city; and a semi-integrated battery design that easily pops in and out with the convenient turn of the key.

The RadCity 5 Plus features two frame styles (high-step and step-thru), providing a more comfortable experience for riders across a broader range of heights, now from 4'8" (142 cm) to 6'5" (195 cm). The thoughtful design enables a lower center of gravity for better ride geometry, delivering a smoother, more secure, and more upright ride for maximum pedal efficiency.

Lastly, riders benefit from the new Rad User Interface with large tactile buttons that make the necessary riding controls easily accessible. The display now depicts real-time stats, such as power output, trip mileage, current time, and a headlight on/off indicator. In addition, it displays the intelligent battery state of charge, calculated using a sophisticated algorithm, giving riders a more accurate, confidence-inspiring battery charge status throughout their ride.

"Europe is one of Rad Power Bikes' fastest-growing markets," said Arno Saladin, European business director, Rad Power Bikes. "This is the first time we've designed a bike with the European rider in mind. We spent years collaborating with our global product development team before this model was ready for the European market. Our primary objective was usability and utility. The Dutch-influenced riding style of the new RadCity 5 Plus results in a bike that is extremely comfortable even for longer distances. I think riders around the globe will be pleased with this urban commuter and quickly find they are choosing their ebike over their car more and more frequently!"

Rad Power Bikes is launching the new RadCity 5 Plus today, in celebration of World Car Free Day to encourage people to use alternative forms of transportation. Every year on September 22, cities across the globe encourage motorists to give up their cars for a day. As of 2019, there are 1.4 billion cars on the road globally1, which is expected to increase by 1.2 billion cars by 20302. This contributes to increased toxic air pollutants, congested streets, and a variety of global health issues. The car-free movement highlights the numerous benefits of traveling without a car, including better air quality, safer roads, and increased physical activity.

As part of its commitment to practice sustainable operations, packaging for the RadCity 5 Plus uses 50% less plastic than previous versions.*

The RadCity 5 Plus is now available for pre-order online starting September 22, 2021 for US $1,799, CAN $2,299, and will be coming to Europe in the Winter of 2021/2022 for EUR €1,799.

About Rad Power BikesRad Power Bikes™ is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer-direct company boasts a wide lineup of ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and has company-owned retail stores and mobile service centers across North America, Europe and Canada. Rad Power Bikes is committed to making ebikes approachable so more people can swap their cars to join the hundreds of thousands already riding Rad.

*All statistics are compared to the RadCity 4 1 WardsAuto Report2 UN Global Mobility Report 2017 - Most recent

