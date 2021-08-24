Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
comunicato stampa

RAD Technology Medical Systems to Exhibit at the ESTRO 2021 Annual Meeting

24 agosto 2021 | 10.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Visit RAD Technology Medical Systems at Booth #320 to learn about their Cancer Center Facility Solutions

AVENTURA, Fla., August 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 2021 European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO) Annual Meeting. The 2021 annual meeting is being held at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain, August 27-31, 2021.

The theme for this year's conference is "Optimal Radiotherapy for All". This theme aligns with RAD's mission of consistently providing clients with radiotherapy facilities that meet their vision and desire to provide advanced, high quality radiotherapy treatment for their patients.

RAD uses offsite construction methods and their proprietary shielding material to construct radiotherapy facilities that can be completed up to 30-50% faster than traditional construction. In addition, their radiotherapy facilities are flexible and able to adapt to changing technology and facility needs.

RAD can easily swap out accelerators as technology advances and can also add or remove modules from the facility should services need to be modified. In addition, if needs change, entire facilities can be removed and/or relocated.  

While at ESTRO, RAD will be highlighting their radiotherapy products. Stop by booth 320 to learn about our Temporary Radiotherapy Bunkers and PRO Centers.

Temporary Radiotherapy Bunkers allow you to continue treating patients while you upgrade the equipment in your bunkers.

PRO Centers are a combination of modular bunker technology and customized clinical space. RAD will design and build a cancer center that meets all of your individual program needs.

"We are excited to be exhibiting at ESTRO again this year," said Kenneth Wright, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "If you are not able to visit our in-person booth in Madrid, please stop by our virtual booth to learn how RAD offers facilities and equipment in a single package while requiring no capital."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides design-built modular building systems for the healthcare industry. These innovative solutions are factory fabricated, eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction, and can be temporary, interim or permanent. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599231/RAD_Technology_Medical_Systems_Cancer_Center_Facility.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655306/rad_metallic_silver_logo_Logo.jpg

