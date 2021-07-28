Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:41
Radiaction Medical Ltd. Secures Additional Patents in US and Japan - En-Route to Commercialization of its Radiation Shielding Technology

28 luglio 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiaction Medical Ltd. ("Radication"), a medical device company, announced today that it was granted additional patents in the US and Japan, protecting key technological developments of its radiation shielding device. 

Radiaction, is revolutionizing radiation protection by providing full-body shielding to all medical personnel during fluoroscopy-guided procedures. Mounted on the C-Arm, it encapsulates the imaging beam and blocks the scattered radiation at its origin, creating a paradigm shift in medical staff radiation protection.  The system will initially be offered to the Interventional Cardiology (IC) and Electrophysiology (EP) markets, where physicians experience the highest radiation exposure.

Tested in a real-life clinical environments, the system demonstrated an entire room scattered radiation reduction performance of 91.2% in IC procedures and 93.3% in EP procedures. These rates are on par with the protection provided to the body's core by lead aprons. Importantly, Radiaction is protecting heads, arms, long bones and feet which are outside of the lead apron and are exposed and subjected to harmful cumulative radiation damage. This clinical experience also demonstrated high physician satisfaction with the integration into the clinical workflow. 

Radiaction has been expanding its IP assets continuously, protecting key technology developments for the radiation shielding device. The on-going advancements include various automation features, that allow smooth integration into clinical workflow and superior shielding of medical staff.

"We are pleased by the ongoing validation of our radiation shielding technology's differentiation," said Mr. Jonathan Yifat, CEO of Radiaction. "As we are nearing commercialization, these patents strengthen our strategic IP assets and further our mission to provide a safe environment for healthcare teams in the interventional suite," added Mr. Yifat.

In addition, the company successfully gained CE mark under the MDR with Emergo, paving the way for European initial installations at selected sites.

About Radiaction:

Radiaction was founded by Amir Belson, M.D., a serial entrepreneur, the founder of Neoguide Systems, that was acquired by Intuitive Surgical, Vascular Pathways, a vascular intervention technology which was acquired by C R Bard, Zipline Medical, a wound closure technology company acquired by Stryker, Pagonia Medical, Emboline and Modular Surgical.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radiaction has developed a radiation-shielding system providing a radiation safe environment for the entire healthcare team. It is revolutionizing radiation protection by providing full-body shielding to all medical personnel during fluoroscopy-guided procedures. Placed on the C-Arm, it encapsulates the imaging beam and blocks the scattered radiation at its origin, creating a paradigm shift in medical staff radiation protection.

For more information, visit Radiaction's website at www.radiactionmedical.com or contact Shira Doron, Marketing Director Email: shira@radiactionmedical.com Mobile: +972-54-9011134

