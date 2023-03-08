Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:20 Zelensky esclude confronto con Putin: "Nessuna fiducia in lui"

00:03 Migranti, oggi Cdm a Cutro: sul tavolo decreto flussi e contrasto immigrazione

23:56 I 'virus zombie' sono vivi dopo quasi 50mila anni: lo studio

23:31 Champions, Bayern vince 2-0 e va ai quarti: Psg fuori

23:06 Champions, Tottenham-Milan 0-0: rossoneri ai quarti di finale

22:26 Accusa di molestie, Fratelli d'Italia sospende Joe Formaggio

20:42 Sale la tensione tra i familiari vittime: "No ai trasferimenti"

20:01 Ucraina, intelligence Usa: "Russia non vuole guerra con noi o Nato ma può accadere"

19:37 Rula Jebreal contro Al Bano a Belve: "Giustifica Putin"

18:44 Pd, Schlein: "Sarò segretaria di tutti". Atteso incontro con Bonaccini

18:30 Plusvalenze, il Tar rimette in gioco la Juve: salta la penalizzazione?

17:47 Migranti, Meloni: "Da Ue cambio di approccio, ora svolta concreta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Räikkönen Returns to Trackhouse Racing's PROJECT91

08 marzo 2023 | 18.13
LETTURA: 4 minuti

2007 F1 Champion Will Race March 26 at Circuit of the Americas

CONCORD, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackhouse Entertainment Group today announced 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen of Finland will return to the NASCAR Cup Series on March 26 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas to race PROJECT91's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The race will mark Räikkönen's second Cup Series race after debuting with PROJECT91 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 21 last year. Räikkönen is familiar with COTA, racing on the road course eight times during his Formula One career. One of Räikkönen's 21 Formula One victories, and most recent, came at COTA on Oct. 21, 2018, when he led 39 laps driving a Ferrari.

"I had a fantastic time in NASCAR," said Räikkönen. "There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with so there won't be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun, but also do as well as we can."

Trackhouse Racing – a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group – fields the No. 99 and the No. 1 Chevrolets with drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series. 

Trackhouse Owner and Founder Justin Marks created PROJECT91 in 2022, intent on expanding the organization's global reach by fielding a Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers.

"When we announced Kimi last year, I said he was the global superstar I had in mind when we created PROJECT91. I think you saw the fan reception across the world and Kimi's performance in the car was proof of the concept. Kimi's following is massive and it's great for NASCAR, Trackhouse plus I think Kimi really enjoys our racing."

Räikkönen will race the No. 91 Onx/iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro at COTA, fielded by a Trackhouse crew led by 23-time wining crew chief Darian Grubb, who won a Cup Series title with Tony Stewart in 2011. 

Onx is transforming how the world builds homes and neighborhoods through X+ Construction, a fully integrated system that merges high-end design and leading technology, delivering more value at every step of the homeowner journey. The company served as the primary sponsor on Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet when he won the COTA race last year as well as Daniel Suárez's victory at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

iLOQ, the Finnish pioneer of smart and mobile locking systems, is present in the American market with its battery-free technology that ensures secure and intelligent access management for people and businesses.

Last summer, Räikkönen became the first PROJECT91 driver visiting the team's Concord, North Carolina race shop and testing with the team at Virginia International Raceway. At the Watkins Glen race, Räikkönen qualified 27th then raced in the top-10 most of the afternoon before a late race accident caused by another driver ended his day.

Marks said Räikkönen will again visit the Trackhouse shop in the days before the Austin, Texas event. 

"I'm sure there are a lot of drivers that would like to have a chance to try NASCAR," said Räikkönen. "It's not very easy, so maybe it will open some doors in the future for more chances to try and get more Europeans into the sport."

The native of Espoo, Finland retired from Formula One in 2021 after competing with the Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and Alfa Romeo teams since he started in 2001. His Formula One highlight came in 2007 when he won the F1 World Driving title for Scuderia Ferrari.

About Trackhouse:

After retiring from a driving career in NASCAR and sports cars, Justin Marks created Trackhouse Entertainment Group in 2020 with the goal of creating a racing brand that transcends the sport. In 2021, the team announced a partnership with international superstar entertainer Pitbull. Trackhouse began the 2022 season as its own two-car team with drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain. Chastain gave the organization its first victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and won again at Talladega Superspeedway. Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the Sonoma Raceway race in June. Chastain (2nd) and Suarez (10th) posted best career points finish in 2022. The success continues in 2023 with Chastain leading the NASCAR points standings after three races while Suárez is fourth.

For more information or to shop Project 91 merchandise, please visit www.trackhouse.com.

Media Contact:

Laura WrightPerch Partners for Trackhouselwright@perchpartners.com+1 707-501-0271

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raikkonen-returns-to-trackhouse-racings-project91-301766030.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35766 en US Sport Sport Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Räikkönen Returns to to at Circuit of the Americas Formula 1
Vedi anche
News to go
Taranto, scoperti 220 beneficiari reddito cittadinanza non dovuto
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Non avrebbe senso tornare alle regole di prima"
News to go
8 marzo, una donna su cinque lascia il lavoro dopo il primo figlio
News to go
8 marzo, piazze in viola per la festa della donna
News to go
Alfredo Cospito, Consulta fissa udienza al 18 aprile
News to go
Champions League, le partite
News to go
8 marzo, Mattarella: "Donna sinonimo di coraggio"
News to go
Nord Stream, Stoltenberg: "Non sappiamo chi c'è dietro l'attacco"
News to go
Fondo impresa donna 2023, come funziona
News to go
8 marzo, aumentano i femminicidi in Italia
News to go
Social, 16 anni età minima per iscriversi anche in Italia?
News to go
Mafia nigeriana, estradata latitante tra 100 più ricercati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza