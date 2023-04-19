Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 23:36
22:54 Forlì, precipita deltaplano: due morti

22:34 Maratona col trucco, atleta sale in auto e arriva terza

21:59 Ucraina, Kiev: "Putin non è andato nei territori occupati, era un sosia"

21:13 Protezione speciale, maggioranza modifica emendamento. Opposizioni: "E' il caos"

21:02 Champions, Inter-Benfica 3-3: nerazzurri in semifinale, sarà derby con Milan

20:55 Russia, dopo legge anti Lgbt il Bolshoi cancella 'Nureyev'

20:30 Papa dona due frammenti della 'vera croce' per incoronazione di Re Carlo

20:13 Covid, truffa da 14 milioni a Regione Lazio su mascherine

19:43 Termovalorizzatore Roma, Conte 'vs' Schlein: "Pd chiarisca"

19:34 Orso MJ5, firmato il decreto di abbattimento

19:33 Papua Nuova Guinea, compagna D'Attanasio: "Salute peggiora e rischia la vita"

19:22 Juventus, sentenza plusvalenze: un campionato comunque falsato

comunicato stampa

Rain Carbon Releases Company's First Sustainability Report

19 aprile 2023
STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, announces today that it has published its first external sustainability report, "Resourceful, Reliable, Responsible – Our journey toward a sustainable future."

"We understand that sustainability is quickly becoming a license for companies to do business, with growing demands for reduced greenhouse gases, decreased energy consumption, 'doing what's right' when it comes to corporate social responsibility and much more," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney. "Guided by our corporate vision to be the world's most trusted and resourceful provider of diversified carbon products and advanced materials, our businesses are committed to a sustainable environment and maintaining the ecological, social and economic well-being of future generations."

Sweeney added: "After more than 150 years as an evolving, adapting business, 'sustainability' also describes the longevity of our company. With our investments in 21st-century technologies and processes to meet growing demand for greener products, Rain Carbon is well positioned to continue to make meaningful and sustainable contributions for our customers, communities and investors for decades to come."

About Rain Carbon Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the byproducts of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory, and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. Learn more about Rain Carbon at www.raincarbon.com.

in Evidenza