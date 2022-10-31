Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:31
17:40 Governo, da 3 a 6 anni per chi organizza rave party

17:39 Da UniCal laurea honoris causa a Klaus Algieri

17:31 Milan, Pioli rinnova fino al 2025

17:28 Giustizia, Nordio: "Stop automatismo su ergastolo ostativo"

17:26 Tim Burton: "Mi sento come Mercoledì Addams"

17:17 Governo Meloni, la lista dei viceministri e sottosegretari

17:00 live Giustizia, Meloni: "Primo provvedimento Cdm importante e simbolico"

16:57 Governo, quattro viceministri per FdI

16:49 Reddito di cittadinanza, ecco chi rischia di perderlo

16:48 Rave party, arriva la stretta del governo

16:44 100 anni fa la scoperta della tomba di Tutankhamon

16:40 Governo, Frattasi: "Lavorerò per la sicurezza di Roma"

comunicato stampa

Raise Awareness, Raise Hope - A belief spread through a worldwide charity sale hosted by Olight

31 ottobre 2022
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October is internationally designated as breast cancer awareness month, a time when the global community hosts events to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Among these groups, Olight – a global industry-leading illumination tools company, hosted a worldwide charity sale in October 2022, raising $158,523 to support breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Other than priding itself on providing trust-worthy illumination tools, Olight is also making the world brighter through its actions. Since 2008, Olight has donated over $2.38 million and 8,000 products worldwide in such areas as anti-pandemic support, natural disaster relief, educational aid, etc. When confronting the relentlessness of breast cancer, Olight has also been making its contributions by organizing charity sales that offer exclusive flashlights for each event since 2020. In 2020, Olight raised $192,902 from the charity sales of the i1R 2 Pink; in 2021, $167,205 from the sales of the i3T Pink Camouflage. All proceeds from these sale events have been donated to related local charities. In early 2022, Olight was honored with the 2022 Platinum Partner award from the breast cancer foundations (USA), which attests to Olight's tangible contribution to a better future for those affected by this disease.

This year, albeit under the stress of a severe global economic downturn, Olight continued to dedicate itself to this worthy cause. Online fundraising events themed with "Raise Awareness, Raise Hope" were carried out in 15 countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Germany, Austria, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Like their past events, an EDC flashlight – the iXV pink, designed exclusively for the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in 2022 was available in the countries involved. Olight wrapped up this charity sale with $158,523 to be donated to relevant charities.

"ILLUMINATE YOUR WORLD" is what Olight has upheld since its inception and leads Olight to give back to society in its own ways, to raise a light of hope for those in need. Meanwhile, in the course of doing charities, the incredible support from Olight's fans did not go unseen. Joined together through Olight, even a single effort can be huge when combined.

About Olight:

Founded in 2007, Olight is dedicated to offering high-quality illumination products, including EDC lights, outdoor lights, tactical lights, rail-mounted lights, ambient lights, headlamps, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933501/image_1.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raise-awareness-raise-hope--a-belief-spread-through-a-worldwide-charity-sale-hosted-by-olight-301663388.html

