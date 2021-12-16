Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:00 Pillola covid Pfizer, "entro 5 giorni e no in gravidanza": indicazioni Ema

16:49 Morto Jacopo Compagnoni, fratello di Deborah: travolto da valanga

16:35 Msd, ok Ue ad vaccino anti-pneumococcico 15-valente in over 18

16:27 Covid oggi Veneto, 3.383 contagi e 22 morti: bollettino 16 dicembre

16:27 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.652 contagi e 12 morti: a Roma 1.164 casi

16:23 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.007 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 16 dicembre

16:20 Variante omicron Lazio, ci sono altri 3 casi

16:15 Variante Omicron, primo caso in Abruzzo

16:12 Buratti: 'Necessaria riforma che riconosca portualità turistica'

16:09 Covid oggi Vda, 52 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 16 dicembre

16:08 Cecchi: ‘Abbiamo bisogno di riforma settore nautico’

16:08 Liguria zona gialla da lunedì 20 dicembre, l'annuncio di Toti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Rapyd Research Finds Growing Appetite for Digital Payments in Latin America

16 dicembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Data collected by Rapyd shows that digital payment preference is a main factor for  consumers in LATAM, Social Commerce is rising as a driver in eCommerce, and digital banking create a shift away from traditional banking

LONDON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, a global Fintech-as-a-Service company, released the results of a new survey exploring the adoption of digital finance tools and eCommerce in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Despite the region's large "unbanked" population, the survey found that among those with active bank accounts there is a strong and growing preference for digital services, setting the stage for continued growth across the region. Usage of bank apps and online banking services is high in LATAM, with 98% of Brazilian, 94% of Mexican and Colombian, and 89% of Argentinian bank customers stating regular usage.

The trend is not restricted to bank-supplied services, with the region also demonstrating extremely high usage of non-bank payment apps. 96% of Mexicans and Brazilians, 87% of Colombians, and 84% of Argentinians regularly use applications such as PayPal, Modo, MercadoPago, and others. 

The survey also found rapid adoption of social commerce and a marked increase in purchases. Over 50% of consumers surveyed have made social commerce purchases, and 40% identified the greater variety of payment methods as a benefit for choosing social commerce.

"Latin America is quickly emerging as one of the most digital-savvy markets for financial services," said Eric Rosenthal, VP of Rapyd for the Americas. "Whether you're a company already operating there or you're poised to enter the market for the first time, it would be unwise to ignore the shifts in consumer behavior. Our data strongly indicates that businesses with an eye on LATAM should meet consumers where they are increasingly operating – digitally."

Additional findings further demonstrate the rising importance of digital and mobile-first financial services, as consumers increasingly rely on them far above traditional banking methods. 

The study is the first of several that Rapyd will be conducting in LATAM to better understand shifts in consumer behavior. Over 1,000 active bank and banking services users from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil took part in this survey. The complete report is available here.

About Rapyd

Rapyd is the fastest way to power local payments anywhere in the world, enabling companies across the globe to access markets quicker than ever before. By utilizing Rapyd's unparalleled payments network and fintech as a service platform, businesses and consumers can engage in local and cross-border transactions in any market. The Rapyd platform is unifying fragmented payment systems worldwide by bringing together 900-plus payment methods in over 100 countries. Rapyd's investors include Stripe, General Catalyst, Oak HC/FT, Coatue, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Target Global, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Altimeter Capital, BlackRock Funds and Tal Capital. To learn more about the company that is accelerating the fintech as a service revolution, visit www.rapyd.net, read our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:Headline MediaRaanan Loewraanan@headline.mediaUS:+1 347 897 9276 

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza shift away is rising as as commercio elettronico
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, parte oggi vaccinazione bambini 5-11 anni
News to go
Manovra 2022, domani sciopero generale Cgil e Uil
News to go
Malta introduce legge su uso ricreativo cannabis
News to go
Chirurghi, lettera aperta a Draghi e Speranza
News to go
Covid Italia, stato di emergenza fino al 31 marzo 2022
News to go
Green pass falsi, violati sistemi sanitari di 6 Regioni
News to go
Palermo, prendeva pensione per cecità da 10 anni ma aveva patente
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza