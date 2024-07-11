Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Brunei: 188 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs awarded with medals of honour

10 July 2024_ A total of 188 employees of the Brunei Ministry of Internal Affairs and affiliated departments were awarded the Medal of Honor for Long...

Brunei: 188 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs awarded with medals of honour
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
10 July 2024_ A total of 188 employees of the Brunei Ministry of Internal Affairs and affiliated departments were awarded the Medal of Honor for Long Service (P.K.L) on the occasion of the 77th birthday of the Sultan of Brunei. The medal award ceremony was held in the Banquet Hall of the Council Building, presided over by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman. The event was also attended by permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries, heads of departments, senior officials and staff of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ceremony celebrated employees' commitment and dedication to public service. Pelitabrunei.gov.bn reports it. The event highlighted the importance of recognition of long-term service in strengthening the motivation and efficiency of public personnel.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
