Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Brunei: 19 newborns celebrated during the Royal Birthday

16 July 2024_ On 15 July 2024, coinciding with the Royal Birthday Celebration, 19 children were born in Brunei. Of these, 15 births occurred at Raja...

Brunei: 19 newborns celebrated during the Royal Birthday
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ On 15 July 2024, coinciding with the Royal Birthday Celebration, 19 children were born in Brunei. Of these, 15 births occurred at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and 4 at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital. To celebrate the event, a Thank You Ceremony and Souvenir Presentation was held, which included money credited to Simanja accounts, necessities for mother and child, a commemorative family portrait and a product from the One Village One Product program. The souvenirs at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital were delivered by Datin Hajah Kalshom binti Haji Suhaili and Pengiran Datin Hajah Norzana binti Pengiran Haji Rosli, while at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital they were delivered by Datin Hajah Binanun binti Haji Bungsu. rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn reports it. The celebration highlighted the importance of the birth of new citizens during a significant date for the country.

