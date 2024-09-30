Brunei: 31st Civil Service Day Celebration with Sultan Attendance

30 September 2024_ Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah presided over the 31st Civil Service Day celebration at the Berakas International Convention Centre. During the event, the Sultan praised the commitment of civil servants and outlined future priorities for Brunei’s civil service. A commemorative publication honouring the legacy of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III was also launched, with a video presentation and a syair performance. The event included an awards ceremony for outstanding civil servants, highlighting the importance of their contributions to national progress, as reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The celebration continues to serve as an important platform to recognise the work and achievements of Brunei’s civil servants.