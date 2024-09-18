Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Brunei: 47th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting Opened

18 September 2024_ The 47th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group (MTWG) meeting opened today in Bandar Seri Begawan, taking place over two days at...

18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
18 September 2024_ The 47th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group (MTWG) meeting opened today in Bandar Seri Begawan, taking place over two days at the Antarabangsa Rizqun Hotel. The event, chaired by Brunei, is a significant step towards strengthening regional cooperation in the maritime sector, in line with ASEAN's economic integration goals. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Brunei, Ir Haji Mohammad Nazri, highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges of climate change and digital transformation in the sector. The meeting also approved the ASEAN Transport Action Plan 2026-2030, aimed at developing a more sustainable and resilient maritime transport system. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei will lead the MTWG until 2026, before handing over the baton to Cambodia.

in Evidenza