Brunei: A man arrested for online fraud and impersonating government officials

23 July 2024_ A local man has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Section of the Royal Brunei Police for being the alleged leader of an online fraud operation. The suspect allegedly posed as a government official, contacting victims via WhatsApp and offering services such as hiring maids and installing air conditioners. Through the operation, 16 bank accounts were identified as being used for fraudulent activity, with total losses of approximately $93,471. The Police invites the population not to rent bank accounts and to report suspicious activities, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Authorities warn that those who rent bank accounts can face serious legal consequences, including heavy fines and prison sentences.