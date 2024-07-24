Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: A man arrested for online fraud and impersonating government officials

23 July 2024_ A local man has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Section of the Royal Brunei Police for being the alleged leader of an...

Brunei: A man arrested for online fraud and impersonating government officials
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ A local man has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Section of the Royal Brunei Police for being the alleged leader of an online fraud operation. The suspect allegedly posed as a government official, contacting victims via WhatsApp and offering services such as hiring maids and installing air conditioners. Through the operation, 16 bank accounts were identified as being used for fraudulent activity, with total losses of approximately $93,471. The Police invites the population not to rent bank accounts and to report suspicious activities, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Authorities warn that those who rent bank accounts can face serious legal consequences, including heavy fines and prison sentences.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
man been a local man as
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza