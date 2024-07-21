Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Airport and government services not affected by global IT blackout

20 July 2024_ Brunei's Ministry of Transport and Information Communications (MTIC) has reassured the public that Brunei International Airport and...

Brunei: Airport and government services not affected by global IT blackout
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ Brunei's Ministry of Transport and Information Communications (MTIC) has reassured the public that Brunei International Airport and government services were not significantly affected by Friday's global IT blackout. The MTIC Civil Aviation Department confirmed that there were no major delays or disruptions at the airport. Airlines and travel operators are working to minimize the impact on passengers, but it is warned that there may be problems during onward travel to other airports. The National E-Government Center attributed the blackout to a faulty CrowdStrike update, but confirmed that the Brunei government's digital services were not affected. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Brunei Computer Emergency Response Team (BruCERT) advised affected organizations to contact CrowdStrike representatives for support and updates.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
but it .it it aggiornamento di un programma
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza