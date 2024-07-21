Brunei: Airport and government services not affected by global IT blackout

20 July 2024_ Brunei's Ministry of Transport and Information Communications (MTIC) has reassured the public that Brunei International Airport and government services were not significantly affected by Friday's global IT blackout. The MTIC Civil Aviation Department confirmed that there were no major delays or disruptions at the airport. Airlines and travel operators are working to minimize the impact on passengers, but it is warned that there may be problems during onward travel to other airports. The National E-Government Center attributed the blackout to a faulty CrowdStrike update, but confirmed that the Brunei government's digital services were not affected. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Brunei Computer Emergency Response Team (BruCERT) advised affected organizations to contact CrowdStrike representatives for support and updates.