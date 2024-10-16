Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Annual ICT and Manpower Surveys for 2024 Launched

15 October 2024_ The Government of Brunei has launched the Labour Force Survey (LFS) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Survey 2024,...

Brunei: Annual ICT and Manpower Surveys for 2024 Launched
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 October 2024_ The Government of Brunei has launched the Labour Force Survey (LFS) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Survey 2024, in collaboration with the Authority for Information and Communication Technology Industry (AITI). The surveys, which will run from 14 October to 10 November 2024, aim to collect up-to-date data on the workforce and access to digital technologies among households. Around 3,200 households will participate, with interviews conducted by 152 trained officials to ensure the quality of the data collected. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. The survey results will provide valuable information in monitoring Brunei’s progress towards Vision 2035 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
survey results will Labour Force Survey October source of this news
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza