15 October 2024_ The Government of Brunei has launched the Labour Force Survey (LFS) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Survey 2024, in collaboration with the Authority for Information and Communication Technology Industry (AITI). The surveys, which will run from 14 October to 10 November 2024, aim to collect up-to-date data on the workforce and access to digital technologies among households. Around 3,200 households will participate, with interviews conducted by 152 trained officials to ensure the quality of the data collected. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. The survey results will provide valuable information in monitoring Brunei’s progress towards Vision 2035 and the Sustainable Development Goals.