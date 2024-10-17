Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Annual SME Forum Addresses Challenges and Opportunities in Economic Change

17 October 2024_ The Town Hall Forum Aiming Higher, held in Bandar Seri Begawan, brought together around 175 local entrepreneurs to discuss the...

Brunei: Annual SME Forum Addresses Challenges and Opportunities in Economic Change
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 October 2024_ The Town Hall Forum Aiming Higher, held in Bandar Seri Begawan, brought together around 175 local entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the current economic environment. The forum, chaired by Bank Baiduri Pengerusi Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Dr Abdul Fattaah, highlighted the importance of adaptation and innovation for Brunei’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The event explored topics such as economic diversification and adoption of sustainable technologies, with a focus on renewable energy and agile leadership. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The forum served as an important platform for industry leaders to network and exchange ideas, helping to strengthen Brunei’s economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Annual SME Forum forum served as such as economic as
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza