Brunei: Annual SME Forum Addresses Challenges and Opportunities in Economic Change

17 October 2024_ The Town Hall Forum Aiming Higher, held in Bandar Seri Begawan, brought together around 175 local entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the current economic environment. The forum, chaired by Bank Baiduri Pengerusi Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Dr Abdul Fattaah, highlighted the importance of adaptation and innovation for Brunei’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The event explored topics such as economic diversification and adoption of sustainable technologies, with a focus on renewable energy and agile leadership. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The forum served as an important platform for industry leaders to network and exchange ideas, helping to strengthen Brunei’s economy.