Brunei: Awareness event on sustainable development in schools

18 July 2024_ An awareness event on sustainable development was held at the Theater Hall of the Prime Minister's Office in Brunei. The initiative aimed to introduce the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implementation methods in schools across the country. Pengiran Hajah Siti Nirmala binti Pengiran Haji Mohamad, Permanent Secretary for Vision in the Prime Minister's Office, attended the event and presented a donation of UNESCO comics. The event was organized by the Majmu'ah At Tashji' group, comprising five officers participating in the 35th Executive Development Program for Middle Management Officers (EDPMMO). Brudirect.com reports it.