Brunei: Bad weather causes damage and disruption in several areas of the country

August 30, 2024_ Strong winds accompanied by rain have hit Brunei, causing damage in several locations. Trees have fallen on roads, damaging vehicles, while damage to public facilities and billboards has also been reported. The Brunei Meteorological Department has recorded wind gusts of up to 72 km/h and is expecting further adverse conditions in the coming days. Authorities are warning the public to pay attention to weather forecasts and take safety measures. The source of this information is mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, officially known as Brunei Darussalam, is a small country in Southeast Asia, known for its oil wealth and rainforests.