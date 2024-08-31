Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Bad weather causes damage and disruption in several areas of the country

August 30, 2024_ Strong winds accompanied by rain have hit Brunei, causing damage in several locations. Trees have fallen on roads, damaging...

Brunei: Bad weather causes damage and disruption in several areas of the country
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Strong winds accompanied by rain have hit Brunei, causing damage in several locations. Trees have fallen on roads, damaging vehicles, while damage to public facilities and billboards has also been reported. The Brunei Meteorological Department has recorded wind gusts of up to 72 km/h and is expecting further adverse conditions in the coming days. Authorities are warning the public to pay attention to weather forecasts and take safety measures. The source of this information is mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, officially known as Brunei Darussalam, is a small country in Southeast Asia, known for its oil wealth and rainforests.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hit Brunei Bandar Seri Begawan officially known as Brunei Darussalam autorità garante
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza