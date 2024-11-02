Brunei: BIBD Mega Karnival Coming Up To Celebrate Local Community And Trade

November 1, 2024_ The BIBD Mega Karnival, organized by Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), will take place from November 13 to 17 at Dewan Bridex 1 and 2 in Jerudong, Brunei. The five-day event will feature entertainment, over 300 stalls, and opportunities to win prizes, including two vehicles, worth a total of $300,000. During the karnival, visitors will be able to participate in discussions on entrepreneurship, sustainability, and mental health, as well as enjoy activities for families and youth. The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. The karnival is an important initiative to strengthen community bonds and support local businesses, also involving partners such as Royal Brunei Airlines and Mastercard.