Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Brunei: Bilateral meeting with South Korea on intelligent transportation management

08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 September 2024_ Brunei Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha met with Minister Sangwoo Park of the Republic of Korea in Seoul. During the meeting, they discussed practices and initiatives to improve smart transportation management systems, with a focus on collaborative policies and strategies. They also explored how to address the challenges of public transportation in Brunei Darussalam. This news was reported by brudirect.com. The meeting took place during the World Smart City Expo 2024, an event dedicated to the development of smart cities, which was held from 3 to 5 September 2024 in Goyang, South Korea.

