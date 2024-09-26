Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Brunei: Bilateral trade with China grows thanks to Belt and Road Initiative

September 25, 2024_ Brunei-China bilateral trade reached US$1.53 billion in the first half of the year, up 27.6 percent year-on-year, according to...

26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ Brunei-China bilateral trade reached US$1.53 billion in the first half of the year, up 27.6 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo. At a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, the ambassador highlighted several ongoing projects, including the expansion of the Muara Container Terminal and the protocol for exporting Brunei seafood to China. He also stressed the importance of cooperation between China and ASEAN, of which Brunei is a member, to promote stability and development in the region, borneobulletin.com.bn reported. The event was attended by Brunei's Minister of Home Affairs Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin, and included traditional performances and a cake-cutting ceremony.

