Brunei: Blood Donation Campaign to Increase Country's Stock

November 10, 2024_ Brunei authorities are urging the public to participate in blood donation drives to boost blood supplies in the country. The Department of Laboratory Services’ Blood Donation Centre will be holding donation drives starting November 11 at Rimba Secondary School. Additional drives will be held on November 12 and 13 at various locations, including shopping malls and public spaces. Donors are encouraged to book their slots via the BloodKad app. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Blood donations are essential to ensure the availability of blood for medical emergencies and surgeries in the country.