August 21, 2024_ The Breast Imaging Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, an initiative by Brunei’s Ministry of Health to improve breast imaging services, was inaugurated. The ceremony also saw the launch of the breast cancer risk assessment feature in the BruHealth app, which aims to provide more accurate diagnoses and effective treatments. The Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, officiated the event, stressing the importance of early diagnosis to ensure a better quality of life. It is hoped that these new facilities will increase patients’ confidence and comfort during mammography screenings. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital is one of Brunei’s leading hospitals, dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare to the population.